Here are the 10 people challenging Roger Wicker and Steven Palazzo

Voters are going to have a lot of choice for U.S. Senate with six Democrats and three Republicans running.
In the 4th Congressional District, Democrat Jeramey Anderson of Moss Point gets a bye into the November general election to face the winner of the GOP primary between incumbent Rep. Steven Palazzo and E. Brian Rose.
In the Democratic Primary for Senate, Rep. David Baria of Bay St. Louis faces House colleague Omeria Scott of Laurel, Howard Sherman of Meridian, Victor G. Maurice Jr. of Pass Christian, Jerone Garland of Kosiusko and Jensen Bohren of Benton.
On the Republican side, Richard Boyanton of Diamondhead will face incumbent Sen. Roger Wicker and state Sen. Chris McDaniel. The primary for both parties is June 5. The general election is Nov. 6.
The deadline for qualify with each party was 5 p.m. Thursday.
