Mario King, 30, is the new mayor of Moss Point

Voters are giving a 30-year-old Democrat Mario King the opportunity to lead the city for the next four years.
In Tuesday’s general election, incumbent Mayor Billy Broomfield, an independent, faced King, Republican John Mosley Jr. and independents Timothy “Mr. Dubs” Dubose and Wanda Williams.
In Tuesday’s election, King received 1,686 votes, or 61 percent, with Broomfield receiving 274. Dubose got 124, Mosley got 630 and Williams got 42.
In May’s runoff election, King, received 1,279 votes to longtime public servant Billy E. Knight’s 1,180.
In the primaries, King said he has a plan to provide checks and balances to the city’s finances and would use data to measure the results of the city’s programs.
“People shouldn’t have an illegal hookup for years (to the water and sewer system),” he said.
He also said the city should be able to attract manufacturing industries that can support larger nearby industries. King is working on his doctorate in human capital development.
Moss Point also had two contested aldermen positions in the general election.
In Ward 5, Democrat Floyd Downs defeated Republican O. Linwood Grierson, the incumbent. Downs got 298 votes and Grierson got 191.
In Ward 6, independent Gary Wayne Lennep, the incumbent, defeated Democrat Robert Walker. Lennep got 381 votes and Walker got 201.
Moss Point results
Candidates
Total votes
Percentage
Mayor
Mario King (D)
1,686
61%
John Mosley Jr. (R)
630
23%
Billy Broomfield (I)
274
10%
Timothy “Mr. Dubs” Dubose (I)
124
4%
Wanda Williams (I)
42
2%
Ward 5 alderman
Floyd Downs (D)
298
61%
O. Linwood Grierson (R)
191
39%
Ward 6 alderman
Gary Wayne Lennep (I)
381
65%
Robert Walker (D)
201
35%
