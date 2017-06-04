Voters could further shake up city governments in South Mississippi

Recriminations, police investigations, missing signs, residency challenges, an email “scandal,” whispers and rumors — this election has had it all.

But it will all soon be over. Voters just have to pick the final officials on Tuesday in seven Coast cities and the 2017 municipal elections will be a wrap.

Bay St. Louis

Bay St. Louis will pick a new mayor after Democrat Mike Favre beat Mayor Les Fillingame in the primary runoff last month. He faces Republican Jeff Harding, a long-time enemy of Fillingame. And the new mayor will be dealing with a revamped council that will have at least three new members. Favre gave up his councilman-at-large seat to run for mayor. That seat will be filled by a three-way race between Democrat Mike Weems, Republican Gary Knoblock and independent Susan M. “Susie” Veglia.

Ward 2 Councilwoman Wendy McDonald lost in the Ward 2 Democratic primary to Carol Strohmetz, who’ll face Republican Eugene “Gene” J. Hoffman on Tuesday. Ward 4 Councilman Bobby Compretta chose not to run and he’ll be replaced by either Democrat Tad Black or Republican Kyle Lewis

Three other incumbents have general election challenges. In Ward 1, incumbent independent Doug Seal is challenged by Republican George Williams; in Ward 5, incumbent Democrat Joey Boudin is challenged by Republican Buddy Zimmerman; and in Ward 6, incumbent independent Lonnie Falgout is challenged by Republican Josh DeSalvo.

Ward 3 Councilman Jeffrey Reed has no competition.

Biloxi

Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich is being challenged by Democrat Sugar Stallings.

Two incumbent councilmen have general election challengers and Ward 7 Councilman David Fayard didn’t run. That seat has been won by Nathan Barrett.

In Ward 1, incumbent Democrat George W. Lawrence faces Republican William Kai Landry; in Ward 2, incumbent Democrat Felix Gines faces Republican Ronald Weeks. Ward 4 Councilman Robert L. Deming III won re-election in the Republican Primary and incumbent Republicans Dixie Newman, Ward 3; Paul Tisdale, Ward 5; and Kenny J. Glavan, Ward 6, are unopposed.

Gautier

Gautier will pick three councilmen Tuesday. In Ward 1, Democrat Paul Ceasar faces Republcian Cameron B. George; in Ward 4, Democrat Billy Raysell Booth faces incumbent Republican Charles “Rusty” Anderson; and incumbent independent Eloise A. Fairley faces Republican Mary F. Martin for councilman-at-large. The winners will join Ward 2 Democrat Richard “DJ” Jackson, Ward 3 Republican incumbent Casey Vaughan and Ward 5 Republican incumbent Adam Colledge on the council.

Gulfport

In Ward 2, Democrat Frances Alainia Robinson faces Republican Ron Roland for the seat held by Ricky Dombrowski, who lost to Roland in the primary. All the other incumbent council members — Democrat Kenneth L. “Truck” Casey in Ward 1, Democrat Ella Holmes-Hines in Ward 3, Republican Rusty Walker in Ward 4, Republican Myles Sharp in Ward 5 and Robert “R.Lee” Flowers in Ward 6 — and Mayor Billy Hewes are unopposed Tuesday.

Moss Point

Mayor Billy Broomfield, an independent, faces a crowded field: Democrat Mario King, independents Wanda Williams and Timothy “Mr. Dubs” Dubose and Republican John Mosley Jr.

Ocean Springs

Mayor Connie Moran, a Democrat, is being challenged by Republican Shea Dobson. The winner will be dealing with a lot of new aldermen, too. Three incumbents chose not to run and another, longtime Alderman Chic Cody, lost in the Republican runoff in Ward 3 to Joseph Bellman Jr., who has no general election opposition.

In Ward 1, incumbent Republican John Gill is challenged by Democrat Roxanne Samies. In Ward 2, Democrat Michael Pleasant and Republican Rickey Authemant are running for the seat held by Matt McDonnell, who isn’t running. In Ward 4, Democrat Elizabeth Feder-Hosey and Republican Ken Papania are running for the seat being vacated by Greg Denyer. And in Ward 5, Democrat Michael Pavlov and Republican Robert Blackman face off for the seat held by Jerry Dalgo.

Alderman at-large Bobby Cox and Ward 6 Alderman Mike Impey have no competition.

Pascagoula

Voters will choose a new mayor from Democrat Jenafer Gurley, Republican Dane Maxwell and independent Lazaro J. Rovira to replace Jim Blevins, who is retiring.

There also are three council races: Ward 1, where Democrat Willie C. Jones faces independent Harold Payne for the seat held by Marvin Pickett; Ward 2, where incumbent Democrat Freddy L. Jackson faces Republican George Wolverton Sr.; and Ward 3, where independent Marcel A. Kinnard faces Republican Stephen Burrow, who defeated Councilman David Tadlock in the primary.

The winners will join Ward 5 Councilman Scott Tipton, Republican Jennifer Colmer, who defeated Councilwoman-at-large Brenda H. Simkins in the primary, and Republican Matt Parker who defeated Ward 4 Councilman George L. Wolverton Sr. in the primary. They have no general election competition.