Where to vote

Here are the voting precincts in each city holding general elections on Tuesday. Some cities already have decided races or candidates are running unopposed.
BAY ST. LOUIS
Ward 1: Bay High School, 750 Blue Meadow Road
Ward 2: Bay St. Louis Public Library, 312 U.S. 90
Ward 3: Senior Citizen Center, 601 Bookter St.
Ward 4: Christ Episcopal Church, 912 S. Beach Blvd.
Ward 5: American Legion Post 139, 645 Green Meadow Road
Ward 6: Bay St. Louis fire station 2, 9998 Mississippi 603
BILOXI
Ward 1
1A: Gruich Community Center, 591 Howard Ave.
1B: Lopez-Quave Public Safety Center, 170 Porter Ave.
Ward 2
2A: Carl M. Ohr Back Bay Fire Station No. 3, 784 Elder St.
2B: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Municipal Building, 676 MLK Blvd. (had been at the Saenger Theatre)
2C: Lee Chinn Fire Station No. 4, 168 Veterans Ave.
Ward 3: West Biloxi Branch Library, 2047 Pass Road
Ward 4: Margaret Sherry Library and Fire Station Complex, 2141 Popp’s Ferry Road
Ward 5: Donald Snyder Sr. Community Center, 2520 Pass Road
Ward 6: A.J. Holloway Sports Complex, 765 Wells Drive (had been at Business Technology Center)
Ward 7: Fire Station No. 8 Woolmarket, 8479 Woolmarket Road
GAUTIER
All voters: Gautier Convention Center, 2012 Library Lane
GULFPORT
Ward 2
2A: West Side Community Center, 4006 8th St.
2B: Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave.
2C: Francis X. Collins Fitness Center, 2204 Swetman Blvd.
MOSS POINT
Wards 1 and 2: Kreole Avenue fire station, 4225 Kreole Ave.
Wards 3 and 4: Sue Ellen Recreation Center, 4131 Sue Ellen St.
Wards 5 and 6: Residents north of the river vote at Pelican Landing, 6217 Mississippi 613; residents south of the river vote at the Young Men’s Business Club, 3406 Dantzler St.
OCEAN SPRINGS
Ward 1: City Hall, 1018 Porter Ave.
Ward 2: Villa Maria, 921 Porter Ave.
Wards 3 and 4: Armory, 712 Pine Drive
Wards 5 and 6: Civic Center, 3730 Bienville Blvd.
PASCAGOULA
Ward 1: Central Fire Station, 1707 Jackson Ave.
Ward 2: Iglesia Bautista Fuente de Vida (formerly Arlington Baptist Church), 3819 Arlington St.
Ward 3: Victory Praise and Worship Center, 2305 Chicot St.
Ward 4: Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3003 Belair St.
Ward 5 North: Oasis Church, 4007 Pascagoula St.
Ward 5 South: American Legion, 1019 Market St.
Comments