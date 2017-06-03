Candidates on the ballot for Tuesday’s general election

Candidates with opposition in the Tuesday general election. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
BAY ST. LOUIS
Mayor
Democrat Mike Favre
Republican Jeff Harding
Councilman-at-large
Democrat Mike Weems
Republican Gary Knoblock
Independent Susan M. “Susie” Veglia
Ward 1
Independent Doug Seal
Republican George Williams
Ward 2
Democrat Carol Strohmetz
Republican Eugene “Gene” J. Hoffman IV
Ward 3
Democrat Jeffrey J. Reed
Ward 4
Democrat Tad Black
Republican Kyle Lewis
Ward 5
Democrat Joey Boudin
Republican Buddy Zimmerman
Ward 6
Independent Lonnie Falgout
Republican Josh DeSalvo
BILOXI
Mayor
Democrat Sugar Stallings
Republican Andrew “FoFo” Gilich
Ward 1
Democrat George W. Lawrence
Republican William Kai Landry
Ward 2
Democrat Felix Gines
Republican Ronald Weeks
GAUTIER
Ward 1
Democrat Paul Ceasar
Republcian Cameron B. George
Ward 4
Democrat Billy Raysell Booth
Republican Charles “Rusty” Anderson
Councilman-at-large
Independent Eloise A. Fairley
Republican Mary F. Martin
GULFPORT
Ward 2
Democrat Francis Alainia Robinson
Republican Ron Roland
MOSS POINT
Mayor
Democrat Mario King
Independent Billy Broomfield
Independent Wanda Williams
Independent Timothy “Mr. Dubs” Dubose
Republican John Mosley Jr.
OCEAN SPRINGS
Mayor
Democrat Connie Moran
Republican Shea Dobson
Ward 1
Democrat Roxanne Samies
Republican John Gill
Ward 2
Democrat Michael Pleasant
Republican Rickey Authemant
Ward 4
Democrat Elizabeth Feder-Hosey
Republican Ken Papania
Ward 5
Democrat Michael Pavlov
Republican Robert Blackman
PASCAGOULA
Mayor
Democrat Jenafer Gurley
Republican Dane Maxwell
Independent Lazaro J. Rovira
Ward 1
Democrat Willie C. Jones
Independent Harold Payne
Ward 2
Democrat Freddy L. Jackson
Republican George Wolverton Sr.
Ward 3
Independent Marcel A. Kinnard
Republican Stephen Burrow
