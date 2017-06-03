John Fitzhugh jcfitzhugh@sunherald.com File
Elections

June 03, 2017 6:00 AM

Candidates on the ballot for Tuesday’s general election

Sun Herald

Candidates with opposition in the Tuesday general election. Polls are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BAY ST. LOUIS

Mayor

Democrat Mike Favre

Republican Jeff Harding

Councilman-at-large

Democrat Mike Weems

Republican Gary Knoblock

Independent Susan M. “Susie” Veglia

Ward 1

Independent Doug Seal

Republican George Williams

Ward 2

Democrat Carol Strohmetz

Republican Eugene “Gene” J. Hoffman IV

Ward 3

Democrat Jeffrey J. Reed

Ward 4

Democrat Tad Black

Republican Kyle Lewis

Ward 5

Democrat Joey Boudin

Republican Buddy Zimmerman

Ward 6

Independent Lonnie Falgout

Republican Josh DeSalvo

BILOXI

Mayor

Democrat Sugar Stallings

Republican Andrew “FoFo” Gilich

Ward 1

Democrat George W. Lawrence

Republican William Kai Landry

Ward 2

Democrat Felix Gines

Republican Ronald Weeks

GAUTIER

Ward 1

Democrat Paul Ceasar

Republcian Cameron B. George

Ward 4

Democrat Billy Raysell Booth

Republican Charles “Rusty” Anderson

Councilman-at-large

Independent Eloise A. Fairley

Republican Mary F. Martin

GULFPORT

Ward 2

Democrat Francis Alainia Robinson

Republican Ron Roland

MOSS POINT

Mayor

Democrat Mario King

Independent Billy Broomfield

Independent Wanda Williams

Independent Timothy “Mr. Dubs” Dubose

Republican John Mosley Jr.

OCEAN SPRINGS

Mayor

Democrat Connie Moran

Republican Shea Dobson

Ward 1

Democrat Roxanne Samies

Republican John Gill

Ward 2

Democrat Michael Pleasant

Republican Rickey Authemant

Ward 4

Democrat Elizabeth Feder-Hosey

Republican Ken Papania

Ward 5

Democrat Michael Pavlov

Republican Robert Blackman

PASCAGOULA

Mayor

Democrat Jenafer Gurley

Republican Dane Maxwell

Independent Lazaro J. Rovira

Ward 1

Democrat Willie C. Jones

Independent Harold Payne

Ward 2

Democrat Freddy L. Jackson

Republican George Wolverton Sr.

Ward 3

Independent Marcel A. Kinnard

Republican Stephen Burrow

