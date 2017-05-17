Incumbent mayor retains position in Diamondhead — by two votes

Mayor Tommy Schafer has won another term in Diamondhead.
With all the day-of, absentee and affidavit ballots counted, Schafer received 1,128 votes to 1,126 for Councilman-at-Large Ernie Knobloch in the Republican primary runoff. The Republican Executive Committee was reviewing all the ballots Wednesday afternoon, said Knobloch, who also said he does not plan to ask for a further recount. He said he expected the election to be certified Friday.
There are no Democratic or independent candidates, making the June 6 general election a formality.
On Tuesday night, before the affidavit ballots were counted, Schafer had been up by one vote.
Knobloch said he and his wife plan to take a little getaway, something they’d planned to do win or lose.
“I wish them all well,” Knobloch said of the mayor and the new council members. “The present council will do everything it can to ensure a smooth transition.” Ward 1 Councilwoman Nancy Depreo is the only council member who will return. She has been on the council less than a year, after winning a special election.
Knobloch said it was time for him to try something new — something that doesn’t involve politics.
“I enjoyed it and it has been real interesting,” he said. “I’ve learned a lot. I’ve learned people don’t know all the things that go on behind the scenes in a city. You don’t hear from (residents) when things are running smoothly. You hear from them when something goes wrong.”
Kodie Koenenn defeated the only other incumbent, Ron Rech, in the Ward 4 runoff Tuesday. L. “Tink” L’Ecuyer Jr. won the alderman-at-large race, Alan Moran won the Ward 2 race, and Jamie Wetzell Morgan won the ward 3 race in the May 2 primary.
The new council will have to make one big decision soon, hiring a new city manager. Clovis Reed resigned from that job earlier this month effective June 30.
