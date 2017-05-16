Mario King, democratic nominee for mayor in Moss Point
Elections

May 16, 2017 8:47 PM

Newcomer Mario King is Democratic nominee for Moss Point mayor

By Karen Nelson

Moss Point

In a surprise turnaround, voters picked political newcomer Mario King as the Democratic candidate for mayor.

King received 1,279 votes to longtime public servant Billy E. Knight’s 1,180.

King, 30, said he was not a candidate for the young or the old but for everyone.

“I just thank God the people were interested in the election enough to vote for a candidate that had a plan and was willing to stand up for each citizen across the city,” King told the Sun Herald on Tuesday night.

King will face independent Mayor Billy Broomfield, Republican John Mosley Jr. and independents Wanda Williams and Timothy “Mr. Dubs” Dubose in the general election June 6.

The city has faced scandal in the utility department and the police department under the current administration.

Voters also picked David Chapman over Shirley Dubose Chambers, who gave up her post as Ward 4 alderwoman to run for the at-large seat.

Voters were tough on incumbents in the primary, and three faced runoffs Tuesday in Wards 1-3.

In the Tuesday runoff, Ward 1 incumbent James C. Smith lost to Sherwood Bradford; Ward 2 incumbent Chuck Redmond defeated Ruby Hill and Ward 3 incumbent Robert H. Byrd Jr. defeated James Winters.

In Ward 4, Ennit Morris defeated Willie Mena Martin.

Moss Point results

Races

Total votes

Percentage

Mayor, Democrat

Billy E. Knight Sr.

1,180

48%

Mario King

1,279

52%

Alderman-at-large, Democrat

David E. Chapman Sr.

1,778

74%

Shirley Dubose Chambers

624

26%

Ward 1 Alderman

Sherwood Bradford

177

52%

James C. Smith (I)

164

48%

Ward 2 Alderman

Chuck Redmond (I)

232

54%

Ruby Hill

201

46%

Ward 3 Alderman

Robert H. Byrd Jr. (I)

228

52%

James Winters

208

48%

Ward 4 Alderman

Ennit Morris

293

69%

Willie Mena Martin

133

31%

Note: (I) stands for incumbent. Total votes are the votes available by press time Tuesday, not including absentee ballots.

Ocean Springs results

Ward 3 Alderman, Republican

Total votes

Percentage

Joseph Bellman Jr.

180

52%

Chic Cody

164

48%

Gautier results

Ward 2 Councilman, Democrat

Total votes

Percentage

Richard “D.J.” Jackson

87

64%

Tobey L. Bartee

50

36%

