Newcomer Mario King is Democratic nominee for Moss Point mayor

In a surprise turnaround, voters picked political newcomer Mario King as the Democratic candidate for mayor.
King received 1,279 votes to longtime public servant Billy E. Knight’s 1,180.
King, 30, said he was not a candidate for the young or the old but for everyone.
“I just thank God the people were interested in the election enough to vote for a candidate that had a plan and was willing to stand up for each citizen across the city,” King told the Sun Herald on Tuesday night.
King will face independent Mayor Billy Broomfield, Republican John Mosley Jr. and independents Wanda Williams and Timothy “Mr. Dubs” Dubose in the general election June 6.
The city has faced scandal in the utility department and the police department under the current administration.
Voters also picked David Chapman over Shirley Dubose Chambers, who gave up her post as Ward 4 alderwoman to run for the at-large seat.
Voters were tough on incumbents in the primary, and three faced runoffs Tuesday in Wards 1-3.
In the Tuesday runoff, Ward 1 incumbent James C. Smith lost to Sherwood Bradford; Ward 2 incumbent Chuck Redmond defeated Ruby Hill and Ward 3 incumbent Robert H. Byrd Jr. defeated James Winters.
In Ward 4, Ennit Morris defeated Willie Mena Martin.
Moss Point results
Races
Total votes
Percentage
Mayor, Democrat
Billy E. Knight Sr.
1,180
48%
Mario King
1,279
52%
Alderman-at-large, Democrat
David E. Chapman Sr.
1,778
74%
Shirley Dubose Chambers
624
26%
Ward 1 Alderman
Sherwood Bradford
177
52%
James C. Smith (I)
164
48%
Ward 2 Alderman
Chuck Redmond (I)
232
54%
Ruby Hill
201
46%
Ward 3 Alderman
Robert H. Byrd Jr. (I)
228
52%
James Winters
208
48%
Ward 4 Alderman
Ennit Morris
293
69%
Willie Mena Martin
133
31%
Note: (I) stands for incumbent. Total votes are the votes available by press time Tuesday, not including absentee ballots.
Ocean Springs results
Ward 3 Alderman, Republican
Total votes
Percentage
Joseph Bellman Jr.
180
52%
Chic Cody
164
48%
Gautier results
Ward 2 Councilman, Democrat
Total votes
Percentage
Richard “D.J.” Jackson
87
64%
Tobey L. Bartee
50
36%
