Elections

Incumbent Chic Cody ousted in Ocean Springs

By Karen Nelson

klnelson@sunherald.com

May 16, 2017 7:42 PM

Ocean Springs

Incumbent Chic Cody has lost in the Republican primary runoff election for Ward 3 alderman.

Joseph Bellman Jr. won 180-164, Cody said. Because there are no Democrats running, Bellman wins the seat.

Cody, who held the alderman position for 24 years, told the Sun Herald he wishes Bellman the best and “anything I can do to help him, I will do.”

Bellman and Cody advanced to the runoff after neither received more than 50 percent of the vote in the primaries May 2. Ken Foley also ran in the primaries.

Bellman told the Sun Herald he has lived and worked for 40 years in the neighborhood he canvassed.

And what he heard when he went door to door was people felt the ward was neglected and “it’s time for a change.”

Bellman said early Tuesday night the win “really and truly hasn’t sunk in yet.”

He was excited by the fact that almost as many people turned out for the runoff as had voted in the primary.

He said that was an indication he and Cody did their job.

The first order of business for him as an alderman, he said, is to get the ditches in the ward cleared to keep snakes out of people’s backyards.

He said another main issue is patched streets that are prone to flooding and haven’t been paved since Hurricane Katrina in 2005.

Stay with SunHerald.com for full primary runoff results.

Ocean Springs results

Ward 3 Alderman, Republican

Total votes

Percentage

Joseph Bellman Jr.

180

52%

Chic Cody

164

48%

  Comments  

