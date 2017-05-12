Here’s the lineup for Tuesday’s runoff elections

Voters in three Coast cities will vote citywide for mayor in primary runoffs. Runoffs in Diamondhead will decide that race while in Bay St. Louis and Moss Point, it will set up a general election battle (among five candidates in Moss Point, two in Bay St. Louis).

Voters will pick a councilman in Ocean Springs and a board of aldermen member in Gautier. There are no runoff races in D’Iberville, Long Beach, Gulfport, Pascagoula, Pass Christian and Biloxi.

The lineup for Tuesday’s runoffs:

Bay St. Louis

Besides the mayoral runoff between Democrat incumbent Les Fillingame and Councilman-at-Large Mike Favre that will decide who’ll advance to the June 6 general election to face Republican Jeff Harding, the Democratic primary runoff for councilman-at-large will be decided as well.

In that race, the winner between Michael “Mike” Weems and T.J. Collier will move on to face Republican Gary Knobloch and independent Susan M. “Susie” Veglia in the general.

Diamondhead

Mayor Tommy Schafer will face Councilman-at-Large Ernie Knobloch in a GOP runoff that will decide who the mayor of Diamondhead will be. In the May 2 primary, neither candidate received the more than 50 percent needed to avoid a runoff.

In Ward 4, Republicans Ron Rech, the incumbent, and Kodie Koenenn will meet in a runoff that will decide that race.

Gautier

In Ward 2, Richard “D.J.” Jackson and Tobey L. Bartee will meet in the Democratic runoff that will decide that race.

Moss Point

Democrats Billy E. Knight Sr. and Mario King will meet in a runoff with the winner advancing to face independent Mayor Billy Broomfield, Republican John Mosley Jr. and independents Wanda Williams and Timothy “Mr. Dubs” Dubose in the general.

For alderman-at-large, David E. Chapman Sr. and Shirley Dubose Chambers will meet in the Democratic runoff that will decide that race. Democratic runoffs in Wards 1-4 will decide the winner. In Ward 1, incumbent James C. Smith faces Sherwood Bradford. In Ward 2, incumbent Chuck Redmond faces Ruby Hill. In Ward 3, incumbent Robert H. Byrd Jr. meets James Winters, and in Ward 4 it’s Ennit Morris against Willie Mena Martin.

Ocean Springs

In Ward 3, incumbent Chic Cody will face Joseph Bellman Jr. in the Republican runoff that will decide that race.