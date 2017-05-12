Where to vote in Tuesday’s primary runoffs

Bay St. Louis
Ward 1: Bay High School, 750 Blue Meadow Road
Ward 2: Bay St. Louis Public Library, 312 U.S. 90
Ward 3: Senior Citizen Center, 601 Bookter St.
Ward 4: Christ Episcopal Church, 912 S. Beach Blvd.
Ward 5: American Legion Post 139, 645 Green Meadow Road
Ward 6: Bay St. Louis fire station 2, 9998 Mississippi 603
Diamondhead
Ward 1: City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle
Wards 2, 3, and 4: Diamondhead Community Center, 5300 Diamondhead Circle
Gautier
Gautier Convention Center, 2012 Library Lane
Moss Point
Wards 1 and 2: Kreole Avenue fire station, 4225 Kreole Ave.
Wards 3 and 4: Sue Ellen Recreation Center, 4131 Sue Ellen St.
Wards 5 and 6: Residents north of the river vote at Pelican Landing, 6217 Mississippi 613; residents south of the river vote at the Young Men’s Business Club, 3406 Dantzler St.
Ocean Springs
Ward 3: Armory Building, 712 Pine Dr.
