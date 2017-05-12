Elections

May 12, 2017 5:00 AM

Where to vote in Tuesday’s primary runoffs

Bay St. Louis

Ward 1: Bay High School, 750 Blue Meadow Road

Ward 2: Bay St. Louis Public Library, 312 U.S. 90

Ward 3: Senior Citizen Center, 601 Bookter St.

Ward 4: Christ Episcopal Church, 912 S. Beach Blvd.

Ward 5: American Legion Post 139, 645 Green Meadow Road

Ward 6: Bay St. Louis fire station 2, 9998 Mississippi 603

Diamondhead

Ward 1: City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle

Wards 2, 3, and 4: Diamondhead Community Center, 5300 Diamondhead Circle

Gautier

Gautier Convention Center, 2012 Library Lane

Moss Point

Wards 1 and 2: Kreole Avenue fire station, 4225 Kreole Ave.

Wards 3 and 4: Sue Ellen Recreation Center, 4131 Sue Ellen St.

Wards 5 and 6: Residents north of the river vote at Pelican Landing, 6217 Mississippi 613; residents south of the river vote at the Young Men’s Business Club, 3406 Dantzler St.

Ocean Springs

Ward 3: Armory Building, 712 Pine Dr.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates

Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates 1:44

Hear from Ocean Springs mayoral candidates
Trump supporters say it was time for change 2:39

Trump supporters say it was time for change
Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno 1:00

Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

View More Video

Editor's Choice Videos