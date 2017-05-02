Knight, King advance to run-off in Moss Point mayoral race

Billy E. Knight Jr. will face Mario King in a run-off election May 16 for the Democratic nomination for Mayor.
Knight won 1,046 votes to King’s 574 in the Democratic Primary Tuesday in a field of seven candidates.
The winner of the May 16 runoff will face independent incumbent Mayor Billy Broomfield and two other independents — Wanda Williams and Timothy “Mr. Dubs” Dubose — and Republican John Mosley Jr. in the June 6 general election.
The only winner of the night was in the race for Ward 5 Alderman seat, in which Democrat Floyd A. Downs, with 310 votes or 67 percent, defeated David E. Biggs with 69 votes.
The other five races are headed for May 16 run-offs.
In Ward 1, Democrat Sherwood Bradford led incumbent James C. Smith 163-160, but affadavit ballots must be counted Wednesday.
In Ward 2, Democrat Ruby Hill beat incumbent Chuck Redmond 209-205, but affadavit ballots must be counted Wednesday.
In Ward 3, Democrat Robert H. Byrd Jr. with 226 votes, or 43 percent, defeated James Winters with 127 votes.
In Ward 4, Democrat Ennit Morris with 234 votes, or 50 percent, defeated Willie Mena Martin with 134 votes.
In the Alderman-at-large spot, David E. Chapman with 1,209 votes or 45 percent, defeated Shirley Chambers with 602 votes.
James Jones: 228-896-2320, @_jkjones
Races
Total votes
Percentage
Mayor, Democrat
Billy E. Knight Sr.
1,046
37%
Mario King
574
20%
Aneice Liddell
481
17%
Jhai Keeton
294
10%
Isaiah “Ike” Hayes
252
9%
Houston Cunningham
173
6%
Richard McBride
30
1%
Alderman at large, Democrat
David E. Chapman Sr.
1,209
45%
Shirley Dubose Chambers
602
22%
Sharon Smith
451
17%
Martha Watjus
444
16%
Ward 1, Democrat
Sherwood Bradford
160
50.2%
James C. Smith (I)
158
49.5%
Ward 2, Democrat
Ruby Hill
209
46%
Chuck Redmond (I)
205
45%
Alexander Brown
40
9%
Ward 3, Democrat
Robert H. Byrd Jr. (I)
226
43%
James Winters
127
24%
Pamela Pickett Dubose
121
23%
Charlotte Bardwell-Brown
54
10%
Ward 4, Democrat
Ennit Morris
234
50%
Willie Mena Martin
148
31%
Norris L. Wells
88
19%
Ward 5, Democrat
Floyd A. Downs
310
67%
David E. Biggs
69
15%
Shirley Mass
54
12%
Jerry Asiel Thompson
27
6%
Comments