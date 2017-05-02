Elections

May 02, 2017 11:16 PM

Knight, King advance to run-off in Moss Point mayoral race

By James Jones

Moss Point

Billy E. Knight Jr. will face Mario King in a run-off election May 16 for the Democratic nomination for Mayor.

Knight won 1,046 votes to King’s 574 in the Democratic Primary Tuesday in a field of seven candidates.

The winner of the May 16 runoff will face independent incumbent Mayor Billy Broomfield and two other independents — Wanda Williams and Timothy “Mr. Dubs” Dubose — and Republican John Mosley Jr. in the June 6 general election.

The only winner of the night was in the race for Ward 5 Alderman seat, in which Democrat Floyd A. Downs, with 310 votes or 67 percent, defeated David E. Biggs with 69 votes.

The other five races are headed for May 16 run-offs.

In Ward 1, Democrat Sherwood Bradford led incumbent James C. Smith 163-160, but affadavit ballots must be counted Wednesday.

In Ward 2, Democrat Ruby Hill beat incumbent Chuck Redmond 209-205, but affadavit ballots must be counted Wednesday.

In Ward 3, Democrat Robert H. Byrd Jr. with 226 votes, or 43 percent, defeated James Winters with 127 votes.

In Ward 4, Democrat Ennit Morris with 234 votes, or 50 percent, defeated Willie Mena Martin with 134 votes.

In the Alderman-at-large spot, David E. Chapman with 1,209 votes or 45 percent, defeated Shirley Chambers with 602 votes.

Races

Total votes

Percentage

Mayor, Democrat

Billy E. Knight Sr.

1,046

37%

Mario King

574

20%

Aneice Liddell

481

17%

Jhai Keeton

294

10%

Isaiah “Ike” Hayes

252

9%

Houston Cunningham

173

6%

Richard McBride

30

1%

Alderman at large, Democrat

David E. Chapman Sr.

1,209

45%

Shirley Dubose Chambers

602

22%

Sharon Smith

451

17%

Martha Watjus

444

16%

Ward 1, Democrat

Sherwood Bradford

160

50.2%

James C. Smith (I)

158

49.5%

Ward 2, Democrat

Ruby Hill

209

46%

Chuck Redmond (I)

205

45%

Alexander Brown

40

9%

Ward 3, Democrat

Robert H. Byrd Jr. (I)

226

43%

James Winters

127

24%

Pamela Pickett Dubose

121

23%

Charlotte Bardwell-Brown

54

10%

Ward 4, Democrat

Ennit Morris

234

50%

Willie Mena Martin

148

31%

Norris L. Wells

88

19%

Ward 5, Democrat

Floyd A. Downs

310

67%

David E. Biggs

69

15%

Shirley Mass

54

12%

Jerry Asiel Thompson

27

6%

