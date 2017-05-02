Dombrowski out in Gulfport; three incumbents re-elected to council

Three incumbent council members retained their seats in Tuesday’s election, but Ward 2 Councilman Ricky Dombrowski lost the Republican primary to Ron Roland.
Roland, the widower of former Councilwoman Libby Milner Roland, won the primary with 509 votes to Dombrowski’s 379. Rebecca M. Barrow had 20 votes.
“I went door to door in College Park and I went door to door on the Westside,” Roland said. “People were happy I came to talk to them.”
The retired mortgage banker and former owner of the Gulfport harbor shop will face Democrat Francis Alainia Robinson in the general election. Robinson had 127 votes to 41 for Robert Williams in the primary.
Ward 3 Democratic Councilwoman Ella Holmes-Hines had a tight race with only eight votes separating her from Monica Croutch Walker before the final ballot box came in.
In the end, Hines had 438 votes to 374 for Walker. Holmes-Hines has served in office for 20 years and will become the city’s longest-serving council member after she takes office July 1.
In Ward 1, Democrat Truck Casey defeated two challengers to retain his seat, and Republican Robert “R.Lee” Flowers defeated challenger Ron Harmon in Ward 6.
Republican Mayor Billy Hewes ran unopposed, as did Republican council members Rusty Walker of Ward 4, Myles Sharp of Ward 5 and Cara Pucheu of Ward 7.
Anita Lee: 228-896-2331, @calee99
Races
Total votes
Percentage
Ward 1, Democrat
Kenneth L. “Truck” Casey (I)
400
63%
Johnny Sanders
118
19%
Maurice Bryant
116
18%
Ward 2, Republican
Ricky E. Dombrowski (I)
379
42%
Ron P. Roland
509
56%
Rebecca M. Barrow
20
2%
Ward 2, Democrat
Robert Williams
41
76%
Francis Alainia Robinson
127
24%
Ward 3, Democrat
Ella Holmes-Hines (I)
438
54%
Monica Croutch Walker
374
46%
Ward 6, Republican
Robert “R.Lee” Flowers (I)
237
69%
Ron Harmon
108
31%
Comments