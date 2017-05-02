Schafer will face Knobloch in Diamondhead mayoral runoff

Hours after the city manager announced he’s resigning, voters were split between incumbent Mayor Tommy Schafer and challenger Ernie Knobloch by only four votes.
Incumbent “Tommy” E. Schafer IV won 47 percent of the vote, with 930 total votes. His opponent Ernie Knobloch also won 47 percent of the vote, with 934 total votes. John “Red Socks” Fletcher was eliminated from the competition, winning only 6 percent of the vote.
Schafer and Knobloch will face each other in a runoff election on May 16.
The votes were tallied at City Hall. All three men who ran for the mayoral seat are Republicans. There were no Democratic or Independent challengers.
Tommy Schafer, who was elected in 2013, told voters during his campaign he would fight for lower taxes and keep Diamondhead one of the safest cities on the Coast.
Councilman-at-large Ernie Knobloch told residents he wanted to make the Water and Sewer District, Fire District and Property Owners Association official departments of the city. In his campaign, he also said he wanted to create a four-year capital improvement plan for city roads and drainage.
“I would rather this have ended one way or another,” said Knobloch after watching the vote count Tuesday night at City Hall. “I’m going to go home and sleep for a while.”
John “Red Socks” Fletcher promised voters he’d be a one-term mayor, as he believes that public service should never be a career. During his campaign, Fletcher did not accept campaign contributions. He also told voters he would lower taxers, saying 34 mils was much too high. Fletcher, like Knobloch, also wants to incorporate the Fire District and Water and Sewer District to become departments of the city. Fletcher told taxpayers he would treat taxpayers’ money responsibly.
L. “Tink” L’Ecuyer Jr. took 51 percent of the vote to defeat Carl Necaise in the Alderman-at-large race.
Republican Nancy Depreo beat out Vincent “Vince” Principe to claim the alderman’s seat in Ward 1.
Republican Jamie Wetzel Morgan claimed the Ward 3 seat, garnering 60 percent of the vote to beat Joy Dinella who got 39 percent of the vote.
Ward 4 results were indecisive, with none of the three candidates (one candidate dropped out of the race but remained on the ballot) garnering a majority. Kodie Koenenn will face incumbent Ron Rech in a runoff election for the Ward 4 seat.
Diamondhead City Manager Clovis Reed said Tuesday he will resign effective June 30.
Sun Herald digital producer Justin Mitchell and Sun Herald reporter Wesley Muller contributed to this report.
Contested primary races
Races
Total votes
Percentage
Mayor, Republican
Ernie Knobloch
934
47%
Thomas “Tommy” Schafer (I)
930
47%
John “Red Socks” Fletcher
116
6%
Councilman at large, Republican
Lindsay “Tink” L’Ecuyer
967
51%
Carl Necaise
906
48%
Ward 1, Republican
Nancy Depreo (I)
348
87%
Vincent “Vince” Principe
51
13%
Ward 2, Republican
Alan Moran
270
65%
Tom Woolbright
145
35%
Ward 3, Republican
Jamie Wetzell Morgan
303
60%
Joy Dinella
198
40%
Ward 4, Republican
Kodie Koenenn
275
46%
Ron Rech (I)
232
39%
Kenny J. Edmonds Jr.
84
14%
Jesse Maxwell
4
1%
