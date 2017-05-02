Elections

May 02, 2017 9:16 PM

In City Council races, D’Iberville votes in familiar faces

By Robin Fitzgerald

D’Iberville

Incumbent council members in D’Iberville’s three contested races easily defeated their opponents in a primary election that saw a low voter turnout.

Three-term Ward 2 Councilman Henry Toncrey Jr. garnered 169 votes. Challenger Bill Hancock received 47 votes. Toncrey is the city’s longest-serving councilman.

Craig “Boots” Diaz, Ward 3, won re-election with 149 votes. Teddy Harder received 72 votes.

Ward 4 Councilman Robby Ellis also won by a wide margin, with 127 voters keeping him in office. Stephen Furney received 65 votes. Todd Echelberry received 55 votes.

They are all Republicans, as are the mayor and council members in uncontested races.

The three wards each have more than 1,300 registered voters. A total of 650 voters cast ballots, in addition to a small number of affidavits and absentee votes.

Races

Total votes

Percentage

Ward 2, Republican

Henry Toncrey Jr. (I)

169

78%

Bill Hancock

47

22%

Ward 3, Republican

Craig Diaz (I)

149

67%

Teddy Harder

72

33%

Ward 4, Republican

Robby Ellis (I)

127

51%

Todd Echelberry

55

22%

Stephen Furney

65

26%

