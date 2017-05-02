In City Council races, D’Iberville votes in familiar faces

Incumbent council members in D’Iberville’s three contested races easily defeated their opponents in a primary election that saw a low voter turnout.
Three-term Ward 2 Councilman Henry Toncrey Jr. garnered 169 votes. Challenger Bill Hancock received 47 votes. Toncrey is the city’s longest-serving councilman.
Craig “Boots” Diaz, Ward 3, won re-election with 149 votes. Teddy Harder received 72 votes.
Ward 4 Councilman Robby Ellis also won by a wide margin, with 127 voters keeping him in office. Stephen Furney received 65 votes. Todd Echelberry received 55 votes.
They are all Republicans, as are the mayor and council members in uncontested races.
The three wards each have more than 1,300 registered voters. A total of 650 voters cast ballots, in addition to a small number of affidavits and absentee votes.
Races
Total votes
Percentage
Ward 2, Republican
Henry Toncrey Jr. (I)
169
78%
Bill Hancock
47
22%
Ward 3, Republican
Craig Diaz (I)
149
67%
Teddy Harder
72
33%
Ward 4, Republican
Robby Ellis (I)
127
51%
Todd Echelberry
55
22%
Stephen Furney
65
26%
