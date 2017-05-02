Elections

May 02, 2017 8:58 PM

‘FoFo’ Gilich easily wins Biloxi primary despite flag flap

By Mary Perez

Biloxi

Ordering state flags to be removed from city buildings last week didn’t have much impact in votes for Mayor Andrew “FoFo” Gilich, who in a repeat of their 2001 race defeated Jess Kennedy on the Republican ticket Tuesday.

Gilich will face Democrat Sugar Stallings in the general election.

This was Kennedy’s fourth run at the mayor’s office.

Gilich won the special election in 2015 after former Mayor A.J. Holloway resigned.

The three contested council races were closer in the polls.

In a contentious race, Ward 4 incumbent Robert Deming III held off a challenge by Rodney McGilvary, retired Biloxi assistant police chief.

A record turnout in Ward 7 helped elect Nathan Barrett over Johnny Fayard. Longtime Councilman David Fayard had decided not to seek reelection.

“I started running a year ago on communication, infrastructure and amenities and community price,” Barrett said. “That’s been my platform, that’s what we stuck with.”

In Ward 2, incumbent Felix Gines defeated Charlie Clay III.

All but three races were decided in the primaries Tuesday night because of a lack of challengers in the general election. In the general election June 6 will be the mayoral candidates, as well as Ward 2, where Gines will face Republican Ronald Weeks, and Ward 1, where incumbent Democrat George Lawrence will face Republican William Kai Landry.

Mary Perez: 228-896-2354, @MaryPerezSH

Races

Total votes

Percentage

Mayor, Republican

Andrew “FoFo” Gilich (I)

2,566

75%

Jess Kennedy

875

25%

Ward 2, Democrat

Felix Gines (I)

326

93%

Charlie Clay III

25

7%

Ward 4, Republican

Robert L. Deming III (I)

549

52%

Rodney McGilvary

513

48%

Ward 7, Republican

Nathan Barrett

514

60%

Johnny Fayard

345

40%

