At least two Coast cities will have new mayors.

George Bass will be the next mayor of Long Beach after turning back five challengers in the Republican primary. There were no Democratic candidates so he’ll replace Mayor Billy Skellie, who chose not to run.

In Gautier, Phil Torjusen defeated Mayor Gordon Gollott in the Republican primary. There is no Democratic opposition for mayor there.

In Bay St. Louis, Democrat incumbent Les Fillingame and challenger Mike Favre are headed to a run-off with the winner meeting Jeff Harding in the June 6 general election.

In Diamondhead, Mayor Tommy Schafer and Ernie Knobloch appear headed to a May 16 runoff after neither got more than 50 percent in a three-way primary. There are no Democrats so the runoff winner will be mayor.

In Moss Point, Billy Knight Sr. and Mario King are headed to a Democratic Party mayoral runoff. The winner will meet Republican John Mosley Jr. and independents Wanda Williams, Timothy “Mr. Dubs” Dubose and Mayor Billy Broomfield.

In Biloxi, Republican Andrew “FoFo” Gilich will meet Democrat Sugar Stallings in the general election. Gilich defeated Jess Kennedy 2,566 to 875 in the Republican primary.

Mayors Billy Hewes in Gulfport, Chipper McDermott in Pass Christian and Rusty Quave in D’Iberville are unopposed.

In the Biloxi City Council races, Ward 4 incumbent Rober L. Deming III won re-election. In Ward 7, where David Fayard didn’t seek re-election, Nathan Barrett took that seat with a win in the GOP primary and no general election opponent. Democratic incumbent Felix Gines won his primary in Ward 2 and will face Republican Ronald Weeks in the general. Incumbent Republicans Dixie Newman, Ward 3; Paul Tisdale, Ward 5; and Kenny J. Glavan, Ward 6, were unopposed. In Ward 1, Democratic incumbent George Lawrence will face William Kai Landry in the general.

In Gulfport Ward 1, Democratic incumbent Kenneth L. “Truck” Casey was re-elected. In Ward 2, Republican Ron Roland will meet Democrat Francis Alainia Robinson in the general after defeating incumbent Ricky Dombrowski. Democrat Ella Holmes Hines kept her Ward 3 seat by defeating Monica Croutch Walker in a ward that has no GOP candidates. In Ward 6, Republican incumbent R.Lee Flowers kept his seat with a win the the GOP primary and no Democratic opponent. Republican incumbents F.B. “Rusty” Walker IV, Ward 4; Myles Sharp, Ward 5; and Cara Pucheu, Ward 7, were unopposed.

In D’Iberville, the three incumbent council members who had opposition all won: Henry Toncrey Jr. in Ward 1, Craig Diaz in Ward 3 and Robby Ellis in Ward 4.

In Ocean Springs, Mayor Connie Moran will meet Republican Shea Dobson in the general. Neither had primary opposition. In Pascagoula, Republican Dane Maxwell will meet Democrat Jenafer Gurley and independent Lazaro J. Rovia. Mayor Jim Blevins did not seek re-election.