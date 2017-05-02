Pass Christian residents elect new Ward 2 alderwoman

Democrat Regina Charlot defeated incumbent W. Earl Washington Tuesday in the race to represent Ward 2 in Pass Christian.
Charlot received 97 votes to Washington’s 71. There are no Republicans running in the ward.
Republican Leo “Chipper” McDermott will serve a fourth term as mayor, having no opponents in the primary or general election. His only potential opponent Theodore Lawyer, who didn’t list a political party, withdrew from the race.
McDermott took over as mayor of Pass Christian in 2006 in a special election, after Hurricane Katrina destroyed the city in 2005.
Four aldermen also will serve another term, having no opponents. They are Republican Kenny Torgeson for alderman-at-large, Republican Buddy Clarke in Ward 1, Democrat Anthony Hall in Ward 3 and Republican Victor Pickich in Ward 4.
With all of the races decided, Pass Christian will not have a general election in June.
Contested primary races
Races
Total votes
Percentage
Ward 2, Democrat
W. Earl Washington (I)
71
43
Regina Charlot
97
57
