May 02, 2017 7:33 PM

Pass Christian residents elect new Ward 2 alderwoman

By Sharon Fitzhugh

Pass Christian

Democrat Regina Charlot defeated incumbent W. Earl Washington Tuesday in the race to represent Ward 2 in Pass Christian.

Charlot received 97 votes to Washington’s 71. There are no Republicans running in the ward.

Republican Leo “Chipper” McDermott will serve a fourth term as mayor, having no opponents in the primary or general election. His only potential opponent Theodore Lawyer, who didn’t list a political party, withdrew from the race.

McDermott took over as mayor of Pass Christian in 2006 in a special election, after Hurricane Katrina destroyed the city in 2005.

Four aldermen also will serve another term, having no opponents. They are Republican Kenny Torgeson for alderman-at-large, Republican Buddy Clarke in Ward 1, Democrat Anthony Hall in Ward 3 and Republican Victor Pickich in Ward 4.

With all of the races decided, Pass Christian will not have a general election in June.

Contested primary races

Races

Total votes

Percentage

Ward 2, Democrat

W. Earl Washington (I)

71

43

Regina Charlot

97

57

