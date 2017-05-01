Diamondhead mayoral candidates: Some want lower taxes and consolidated services

Voters get to choose between three Republican candidates for mayor during the municipal primaries on Tuesday: incumbent Tommy Schafer, Ernie Knobloch and John “Red Socks” Fletcher. Two of them want to reduce taxes and two want to consolidate services.
Tommy Schafer
Schafer is the incumbent mayor of Diamondhead, elected in 2013 after starting and running Schafer Equipment & Construction for 13 years. He graduated from Jesuit High School and the University of Mississippi with a degree in public administration. He moved to Diamondhead in 1995 and is a graduate of Leadership Hancock County, a member of Most Holy Trinity Catholic Church, past president of the Rotary Club, and six-year county chairman of Ducks Unlimited. Schafer currently serves as vice chairman of the Diamondhead Water and Sewer Commission, member of the Hancock County Solid Waste Authority and vice president of the Coastal Conservation Association.
Schafer wants to reduce taxes in Diamondhead, which when first incorporated as a city, was only 8 mils — a rate that was too low to run the city. Though an increase was necessary, he said, the City Council chose a rate that was much too high.
“The 34 mils they stuck us with was too high,” Schafer said. “We had almost a million dollar a year surplus for three years in a row. Our property values have risen, the value of a mil has risen, our sales tax diversion revenue has also risen. The City Council could have and should have reduced our taxes.”
He said the city is in great shape with new recreation opportunities for all ages on the way.
“With the correct Mayor and Council we can make Diamondhead affordable again while maintaining the safest city,” Schafer said. “We have reduced permit fees at both the city and the water and sewer district. We have reduced the minimum water bill and look forward to reducing your taxes with public safety and welfare as our highest priority.”
Ernie Knobloch
Knobloch is a councilman-at-large. He was first elected to the Council in 2012, and a year later was elected councilman-at-large. He has a bachelor’s degree in science education and a master’s degree in educational administration. He spent most of his life in education, 35 years as a teacher, coach, assistant principal and system administrator.
Knobloch wants to explore making the Water and Sewer District, Fire District and Property Owners Association official departments of the city. Each is currently its own separate entity. He said he wants to form an action team to study the pros and cons of moving those districts under city control.
He said he believes Diamondhead residents could benefit from the consolidation, as the move could eliminate administrative costs and provide more oversight and local accountability. The Water and Sewer District is a self-sustaining entity, and the POA charges every property owner a monthly fee of about $65. However, the Fire District would require some millage but could improve the city’s fire rating and give homeowners lower insurance premiums, he said.
Knobloch also wants to create a four-year capital improvement plan for city roads and drainage. “We have an estimated $8 to $10 million in drainage issues,” he said.
He also wants to build a frontage road to attract more businesses to the area.
“Diamondhead is the only place in the county situated to have a frontage road,” he said. “We have the worst-designed business district in the state.”
John ‘Red Socks’ Fletcher
Fletcher was the recent president of the Diamondhead Property Owners Association, elected to a two-year term that ended last year. He has lived in Diamondhead since 2000, a previous resident of Gretna, Louisiana. He has a degree in mechanical engineering from the University of Houston and works as a commercial pilot and flight instructor. He also owns an aircraft repair company at the Diamondhead Airport, where he buys and restores antique aircraft.
Adamant that public service should never be a career, Fletcher said he will only serve a single term as mayor, just as he did with the POA. He also accepted no campaign contributions during the race, so there is no one he owes favors to, he said.
“I’m only going to run for one term,” he said. “I’m not a career politician. Our country has a problem with career politicians.”
Like Schafer, Fletcher also seeks to lower taxes in Diamondhead, saying 34 mils is much too high. He also wants to hold additional city meetings solely to serve as open forums for residents.
Fletcher wants the Water and Sewer District and Fire District to become departments of the city, which will provide oversight and accountability to the entities and reduce administrative costs, he said.
“The taxpayers’ money — I’m going to treat it responsibly,” Fletcher said. “I want to get in and represent the people. I want to get in there, straighten it out, then get out.”
