At least one Coast city will pick mayor Tuesday

Tuesday’s primary elections will begin a process that will reshape city government in several Coast cities.

Long Beach and Pascagoula will have new mayors, and the mayors in Biloxi, Bay St. Louis, Diamondhead and Gautier have primary challengers.

In Diamondhead, the Republican primary between incumbent Tommy Schafer and John “Red Socks” Fletcher and Councilmember-at-large Ernie Knobloch will decide the mayor’s race because there are no Democratic or independent candidates.

In Gautier, the mayor’s race will be decided in the Republican primary between Mayor Gordon Gollot and challenger Phil Torjusen.

In Long Beach, where George Bass, Leonard Carrubba, Lynda Guiffria, Ronnie Hammons Jr., Kevin Ivan Nelson and Gary J. Ponthieux will meet in the Republican primary, there is likely to be a May 16 runoff given the number of candidates. The winner will be the new mayor because there are no Democratic candidates.

Gulfport Mayor Billy Hewes and D’Iberville Mayor Rusty Quave are unopposed.

The Ocean Springs Board of Aldermen will get a makeover because three aldermen are not running for re-election. In Ward 2, where Matt McDonnell is stepping down, Republicans Heather Eason and Ricky Authemant will meet in Tuesday’s primary with the winner advancing to face Michael Pleasant in the June 6 general election. In Ward 4, where incumbent Greg Denyer is stepping down, Republicans Ken Papania and Tommy Reynolds Jr. will meet in the primary with the winner facing Elizabeth Feder-Hosey in the general election. In Ward 5, where incumbent Jerry Dalgo chose not to run, Democrat Matthew Pavlov and Republican Robert Blackman will decide that race in the general election. At-large Alderman Bobby Cox, a Republican, is unopposed as well as Mike Impey in Ward 6. In Ward 3, incumbent Republican Chic Cody will face Joseph Bellman Jr. and Ken Foley in the primary that will decide the race.

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Pass Christian will have just one primary, in Ward 2 where Regina Charlot and W. Earl Washington will meet in the Democratic primary that will decide the race because there are no Republican candidates.

In Gautier, the Ward 2 Democratic primary between incumbent Tobey L. Bartee, Troylynn Harvey, Richard “DJ” Jackson and Anthony York will decide that race. The councilman-at-large race will be decided in the Republican primary between incumbent Eloise A. Fairley, Mary F. Martin and Pat Walters.

In Moss Point, the race for alderman-at-large will be decided in the Democratic primary between Shirley Dubose Chambers, David E. Chapman Sr., Sharon Smith and Martha Watjus. Board of Aldermen races in Ward 1, Ward 2, Ward 3 and Ward 4 will be decided in the Democratic primary.

In Bay St. Louis, the Ward 3 race will be decided Tuesday between Democrats Jeffrey J. Reed and Kevin Paul Avery.

Diamondhead will get two new members of its Board of Alderman and all the board races will be decided in the Republican primary Tuesday. A new alderman-at-large will emerge from the race between Lindsay “Tink” L’Ecuyer and Carl Necaise.

In Biloxi, Republican primary between incumbent Ward 4 Councilman Robert L. Deming III and Rodney McGilvary will decide who takes that seat as will the GOP primary between Johnny Fayard and Nathan Barrett in Ward 7.