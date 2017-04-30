Where to vote May 2

Voting place locations for all Coast cities having municipal primary elections May 2.

Bay St. Louis

Ward 1: Bay High School, 750 Blue Meadow Road

Ward 2: Bay St. Louis Public Library, 312 U.S 90

Ward 3: Senior Citizen Center, 601 Bookter St.

Ward 4: Christ Episcopal Church, 912 S. Beach Blvd.

Ward 5: American Legion Post 139, 645 Green Meadow Road

Ward 6: Bay St. Louis Fire Station 2, 9998 Mississippi 603

Biloxi

Ward 1

1A: Gruich Community Center, 591 Howard Ave.

1B: Lopez-Quave Public Safety Center, 170 Porter Ave.

Ward 2

2A: Carl M. Ohr Back Bay Fire Station No. 3, 784 Elder St.

2B: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Municipal Building, 676 MLK Blvd. (had been at the Saenger Theatre)

2C: Lee Chinn Fire Station No. 4, 168 Veterans Ave.

Ward 3: West Biloxi Branch Library, 2047 Pass Road

Ward 4: Margaret Sherry Library and Fire Station Complex, 2141 Popp’s Ferry Road

Ward 5: Donald Snyder Sr. Community Center, 2520 Pass Road

Ward 6: A.J. Holloway Sports Complex, 765 Wells Drive (had been at Business Technology Center)

Diamondhead

Ward 1: City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle

Wards 2, 3, and 4: Diamondhead Community Center, 7600 Country Club Circle

D’Iberville

All voters: Civic Center, 10395 Automall Parkway

Gautier

All voters: Gautier Convention Center, 2012 Library Lane

Gulfport

Ward 1

1A: Gaston Hewes Recreation Center, 2733 33rd Ave.

1B: Gaston Point Recreation Center, 1505 Mills Ave.

1C: 19th Street Community Center, 3319 19th St.

Ward 2

2A: West Side Community Center, 4006 8th St.

2B: Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave.

2C: Francis X. Collins Fitness Center, 2204 Swetman Blvd.

Ward 3

3A: Isaiah Fredericks Community Center, 3312 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.

3B: Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 15000 Martin Luther King Kr. Blvd.

3C: Knights of Columbus Hall, 733 34th St.

Ward 4

4A: Bayou View Elementary School, 4898 Washington Ave.

4B: Handsboro Community Center, 1890 Switzer Road

Ward 5

5A and 5B: Orange Grove Community Center, 14416 Dedeaux Road

5C: Orange Grove Work Center, 10076 Lorraine Road

Ward 6

6A: Three Rivers Elementary School, 16531 Three Rivers Road

6B: Pepsi Cola Co., 13300 Dedeaux Road

6C: Fire Station No. 10, 12001 Dedeaux Road

Ward 7

7A: Lyman Elementary School, 14222 Old Highway 49

7B: Orange Grove Elementary School, 11391 Old Highway 49

Long Beach

Ward 1: Methodist Church Christian Life Center, 208 Pine St.

Ward 2: Presbyterian Church Education Building, 208 South Burke Ave.

Ward 3: Technology Learning Center, USM Gulf Park, 703 East Beach Blvd.

Ward 4: Police Department Shelter, 201 Alexander Road

Ward 5: Grace Lutheran Church, 19221 Pineville Road

Ward 6: Long Beach School District Central Office, 19148 Commission Road

Moss Point

Wards 1 and 2: Kreole Avenue fire station, 4225 Kreole Ave.

Wards 3 and 4: Sue Ellen Recreation Center, 4131 Sue Ellen St.

Wards 5 and 6: Residents north of the river vote at Pelican Landing, 6217 Mississippi 613; residents south of the river vote at the Young Men’s Business Club, 3406 Dantzler St.

Ocean Springs

Ward 1: City Hall, 1018 Porter Ave.

Ward 2: Villa Maria, 921 Porter Ave.

Wards 3 and 4: Armory, 6005 Washington Ave.

Wards 5 and 6: Civic Center, 3730 Bienville Blvd.

Pascagoula

Ward 1: Central Fire Station, 1707 Jackson Ave.

Ward 2: Iglesia Bautista Fuente de Vida (formerly Arlington Baptist Church), 3819 Arlington St.

Ward 3: Victory Praise and Worship Center, 2305 Chicot St.

Ward 4: Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3003 Belair St.

Ward 5 North: Oasis Church, 4007 Pascagoula St.

Ward 5 South: American Legion, 1019 Market St.

Pass Christian

Ward 1: Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1410 East Second St.

Ward 2: First United Methodist Church, 526 E. Second St.

Ward 3: Municipal Court Building, 200 W. Scenic Drive.

Ward 4: Pass Christian Fire Station, 707 W. North St.