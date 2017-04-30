Where to vote May 2

Voting place locations for all Coast cities having municipal primary elections May 2.
Bay St. Louis
Ward 1: Bay High School, 750 Blue Meadow Road
Ward 2: Bay St. Louis Public Library, 312 U.S 90
Ward 3: Senior Citizen Center, 601 Bookter St.
Ward 4: Christ Episcopal Church, 912 S. Beach Blvd.
Ward 5: American Legion Post 139, 645 Green Meadow Road
Ward 6: Bay St. Louis Fire Station 2, 9998 Mississippi 603
Biloxi
Ward 1
1A: Gruich Community Center, 591 Howard Ave.
1B: Lopez-Quave Public Safety Center, 170 Porter Ave.
Ward 2
2A: Carl M. Ohr Back Bay Fire Station No. 3, 784 Elder St.
2B: Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Municipal Building, 676 MLK Blvd. (had been at the Saenger Theatre)
2C: Lee Chinn Fire Station No. 4, 168 Veterans Ave.
Ward 3: West Biloxi Branch Library, 2047 Pass Road
Ward 4: Margaret Sherry Library and Fire Station Complex, 2141 Popp’s Ferry Road
Ward 5: Donald Snyder Sr. Community Center, 2520 Pass Road
Ward 6: A.J. Holloway Sports Complex, 765 Wells Drive (had been at Business Technology Center)
Diamondhead
Ward 1: City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle
Wards 2, 3, and 4: Diamondhead Community Center, 7600 Country Club Circle
D’Iberville
All voters: Civic Center, 10395 Automall Parkway
Gautier
All voters: Gautier Convention Center, 2012 Library Lane
Gulfport
Ward 1
1A: Gaston Hewes Recreation Center, 2733 33rd Ave.
1B: Gaston Point Recreation Center, 1505 Mills Ave.
1C: 19th Street Community Center, 3319 19th St.
Ward 2
2A: West Side Community Center, 4006 8th St.
2B: Lynn Meadows Discovery Center, 246 Dolan Ave.
2C: Francis X. Collins Fitness Center, 2204 Swetman Blvd.
Ward 3
3A: Isaiah Fredericks Community Center, 3312 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd.
3B: Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, 15000 Martin Luther King Kr. Blvd.
3C: Knights of Columbus Hall, 733 34th St.
Ward 4
4A: Bayou View Elementary School, 4898 Washington Ave.
4B: Handsboro Community Center, 1890 Switzer Road
Ward 5
5A and 5B: Orange Grove Community Center, 14416 Dedeaux Road
5C: Orange Grove Work Center, 10076 Lorraine Road
Ward 6
6A: Three Rivers Elementary School, 16531 Three Rivers Road
6B: Pepsi Cola Co., 13300 Dedeaux Road
6C: Fire Station No. 10, 12001 Dedeaux Road
Ward 7
7A: Lyman Elementary School, 14222 Old Highway 49
7B: Orange Grove Elementary School, 11391 Old Highway 49
Long Beach
Ward 1: Methodist Church Christian Life Center, 208 Pine St.
Ward 2: Presbyterian Church Education Building, 208 South Burke Ave.
Ward 3: Technology Learning Center, USM Gulf Park, 703 East Beach Blvd.
Ward 4: Police Department Shelter, 201 Alexander Road
Ward 5: Grace Lutheran Church, 19221 Pineville Road
Ward 6: Long Beach School District Central Office, 19148 Commission Road
Moss Point
Wards 1 and 2: Kreole Avenue fire station, 4225 Kreole Ave.
Wards 3 and 4: Sue Ellen Recreation Center, 4131 Sue Ellen St.
Wards 5 and 6: Residents north of the river vote at Pelican Landing, 6217 Mississippi 613; residents south of the river vote at the Young Men’s Business Club, 3406 Dantzler St.
Ocean Springs
Ward 1: City Hall, 1018 Porter Ave.
Ward 2: Villa Maria, 921 Porter Ave.
Wards 3 and 4: Armory, 6005 Washington Ave.
Wards 5 and 6: Civic Center, 3730 Bienville Blvd.
Pascagoula
Ward 1: Central Fire Station, 1707 Jackson Ave.
Ward 2: Iglesia Bautista Fuente de Vida (formerly Arlington Baptist Church), 3819 Arlington St.
Ward 3: Victory Praise and Worship Center, 2305 Chicot St.
Ward 4: Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3003 Belair St.
Ward 5 North: Oasis Church, 4007 Pascagoula St.
Ward 5 South: American Legion, 1019 Market St.
Pass Christian
Ward 1: Cornerstone Baptist Church, 1410 East Second St.
Ward 2: First United Methodist Church, 526 E. Second St.
Ward 3: Municipal Court Building, 200 W. Scenic Drive.
Ward 4: Pass Christian Fire Station, 707 W. North St.
