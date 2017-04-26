Ocean Springs mayoral candidates send off a few sparks at forum

Going negative in the Ocean Springs municipal campaign, as one audience member said, “probably isn’t going to fly around here.”
And there was very little negativity at the Mary C. O’Keefe Cultural Center on Tuesday night. Most of the candidates showered affection on the League of Women Voters for hosting the campaign. They talked about how long they had lived there (either natives or long time residents) and how much they loved the city.
But Shea Dobson, the Republican who’s trying to unseat three-term Mayor Connie Moran, elicited sprinkles of laughter, more than one whoa and an admonishment from the moderator when he said Moran hurt the city by “bashing conservatives on Facebook, mocking our veterans or just bashing our youth center.”
Moran said she was being sarcastic when she said “Who needs an organized military?” in response to cuts to the arts proposed by President Donald Trump. She also is a staunch Democrat. And she apologized for comments she said were taken out of context at the dedication of the Ryan Center recreational facility.
Moran used the rebuttal portion of her time to paraphrase President Ronald Reagan, saying she “would not “hold my opponents youth and experience against him.”
She also said she was proud of her father’s service in World War II and said she paid for the local American Legion’s first year’s rent. She had earlier said she had helped the city recover from Katrina, grow its tax base and expand its system of public facilities and parks.
She listed the city’s assets, “beautiful trees, vibrant downtown, restaurant, entertainment, art galleries, the cultural center at Mary C, excellent schools and health care system and wonderful festivals” and its accolades — 2013 Main Street Award and Smithsonian’s list of small towns to visit. And she said the city planned to improve its quality of life by making it more walkable, with more parking downtown and “streetscape” improvements.
Dobson said he would livestream the city’s meetings and bring fresh ideas.
“The federal government, the state government, everybody’s tightening their budgets right now,” he said. “It’s irresponsible to build a community on money that might not be there anymore. He said the mayor recently told a grant writer “we can just get a grant” for a project.
“(The grant writer) said ‘No, everybody’s cutting their budgets,’” Dobson said. “We have to make sure we keep our house in order.”
Moran said the city always had a balanced budget and the Board of Alderman has cut the city budget from $16 million to $14.5 million.
Despite the back-and-forth, Moran and Dobson aren’t even opponents in Tuesday’s primary. They’ll meet in the June 6 general election
In the board of aldermen race, two incumbents — Alderman-at-large Bobby Cox and Mike Impey in Ward 6 — are unopposed. Three incumbents aren’t running. Two others face competition in the primary and general election.
Here are some of the things alderman candidates in the contested races had to say.
Ward 1
Robert Briggs, Republican challenger:
“I decided I was going to stand up or shut up and stop complaining. So I decided it was time to stand up, even though for me that meant running 32-year-incumbent. Now as I’m walking around Ward 1 meeting people, I’ve learned many people, in fact most people, are ready for a change.”
John Gill, Republican incumbent:
“As a city alderman, my top priority has been always to listen to my constituents. They talk about a wide variety of issues: police and fire protection, quality recreation, good schools, city services. We have turned these ideas into reality. For example ... a $5 million public safety complex, a $4 million recreation complex and a refurbished Halstead tennis complex.”
Roxanne Samies, Democrat challenger:
“I’m a Desert Storm vet, I was in the Army. I served my country now I’m ready to serve Ocean Springs. That’s each and every one of you. We love our city, you love our city or you would not be here at this forum. It’s hard to say we can improve when it’s so great, but guess what, we can. I have to put myself out there and be part of the change I’m expecting for my people.”
Ward 2
Ricky Authemant, Republican:
“I’m a hard-working honest man who honestly believes our city encourages each resident to use their strengths and blessings to thrive as an individual and helps us grow as a community. I connect with the people of this town through work, church, fishing, workouts, concerts, ... dining and special events. I intend to advocate for the ward and the people.”
Heather Eason, Republican:
“I have knocked on over 800 doors myself and I have listened to what you have said. And there a couple of things that come out. People are ready for change. People want someone ... as their alderman who will listen to what they have to say, who will not ride the fence and who will represent every single kind of person.”
Michael Pleasant, Democrat, wasn’t there.
Ward 3
Chic Cody, Republican incumbent:
“I’ve been alderman for 24 years. I, thankfully, have been elected six times. Served with some mighty good people. And the proof is in the pudding because you’re here. I could tell you a whole lot of things. I worked at Ingalls for 48 years, retired. The last six years I worked for CDI corporation. I’ve enjoyed it but I’ve really enjoyed working for you people. I put my heart and soul in it.”
Ken Foley, Republican:
“Everywhere I go ... I’m talking to people in stores and knocking on doors or whatever, they bring up term limits. And that’s fine. And I understand the sentiment behind that thought. But this is the term limit right here. Every four years you have the chance to term limit. Now if the last five boards haven’t voted in term limits, now is the time to change it a little bit, maybe.”
Joseph Bellman, Republican, wasn’t there.
Ward 4
Elizabeth Feder-Hosey, Democrat:
“I believe our biggest obstacle is improving our city’s financial house. We can’t provide services, improve infrastructure and maintain valuable employees by merely treading water. It starts by electing leadership that mends our budget and puts the city first by making informed decisions and relying on our city attorney when facing legal action.”
Ken Papania, Republican:
“I served eight years as the appointed director of the Pat Harrison Waterway District, appointed by the Jackson County Board of Supervisors. During that time, through grants, I brought quite a bit of money ... to take care of the drainage in this city. And that’s my mission. We did things like the big ditch in Ward 4, the Kensington drainage, the harbor project.”
Tom Reynolds, Republican:
“We’ve been in good times, bad times. You know what the trying times are. There are a lot of great things in this city, there are things that need to be improved. The experience I have working with my clients with All State almost the last 30 years has given me the experience to be your voice. So please put me there as your voice.
Ward 5
Robert Blackman, Republican:
“Ocean Springs is, sort of what I like to think of, at a crossroads. We have a tremendous opportunity to develop what I like to call the eastern gateway to the city. We have so much property between 57 and Ocean Springs Road that needs to be developed. And we need to work hard to encourage new businesses and developers to come in and acquire those properties.”
Matt Pavlov, Democrat:
“Ocean Springs has a special, specific and unique cultural identity that we must fight to protect. That’s what I intend to do. We need to focus our future on strategic planning to properly budget where we’re going in the future. We need to have clear passion and vision for where we are going and what we’re gong to do.”
Paul Hampton: 228-284-7296, @JPaulHampton
Comments