Political forums coming to Biloxi, Moss Point

Biloxi and Moss Point voters will have a chance to see, hear and question candidates for city offices.
The Biloxi NAACP and the League of Women have teamed up for a forum from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at DeMiller Hall, 610 Water Street in Biloxi.
Candidates for mayor incumbent Andrew “FoFo” Gillich, Jess Kennedy and Sugar Stallings have been invited as have Incumber Ward 1 councilman George Lawrence and challenger William Kai Landry and Ward 2 incumbent Felix Gines and challengers Charlie Clay and Ronald Weeks.
“In a town hall meeting setting and under a time-restricted format, the candidates will be asked questions relevant to the critical issues of the respective offices they’re seeking and also of the entire city of Biloxi,” the organizers said in an email. The audience also will be allowed to ask questions.
The following Saturday, April 29, the Moss Point Provisional Chapter of the National Independent Black Parent Association will have a forum from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Edward A. Khayat Memorial Park on 2nd Street in Moss Point. Candidates for mayor and the Board of Aldermen have been invited. Candidates for mayor will speak and the voters also be able to mingle with candidate from their respective wards.
The party primaries will be May 2 with a runoff if necessary on May 16. The general election is June 6.
Paul Hampton: 228-284-7296, @JPaulHampton
