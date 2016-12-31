Fox News host Bolling talks Trump, Obama’s legacy and New Year’s Eve show

For many years, New Year’s Eve television viewing meant Guy Lombardo and his big band playing some tunes into the New Year on CBS. Then, in the late 1970s, Dick Clark entered the picture and forever changed the TV landscape of Dec. 31.
These days, there are several New Year’s Eve events televised from all over the world. Last year, Fox News decided to enter the New Year’s arena with the launching of the highly successful “All-American New Year.”
The show is back on Saturday for its second year with hosts Eric Bolling, Kimberly Guilfoyle, Jesse Waters and Kennedy. Bolling and Guilfoyle will be taking over the action live from Times Square as the ball prepares to drop. The show starts at 7 p.m. and Bolling and Guilfoyle will take over live from Times Square at 9 p.m.
Bolling, who hosts “The Five” and has been filling in for Bill O’Reilly on the “O’Reilly Factor,” is no stranger to the Gulf Coast. He grew up in Florida and graduated from Rollins College in Winter Park, and played baseball in the Pittsburgh Pirates affiliate team in the Gulf Coast League.
In an interview with the Sun Herald, Bolling discussed the popularity of the New Year’s Eve show and his expectation from his friend President-elect Donald Trump over the next four years.
Tell me a little bit about “All-America New Year’s Eve” and what people can expect.
We have a lot of guest planned for the show. Last year, Kimberly and I went down to Times Square and into the crowd to do some interviews. The crowd is so energetic — there’s so much fun and so much going on.
I literally asked the producers to let us do the show live from Times Square and we have a great position right on 48th Street. It’s fantastic. We’re going to be walking around and talking not only to revelers, but also celebrities that we bump into. We don’t know who we are going to see but we know it will be a lot of interesting people.
We had a really fantastic year last year — we crushed it in the ratings last year. Last year, we interviewed all of the 2016 presidential candidates that wanted to come on last year. We’ll absolutely do a retrospective of the presidential election. I’m very positive about the direction the new commander-in-chief is going to take the country.
Obviously that’s the biggest story of the year — a political outsider getting elected president.
Personally, it’s my biggest story because I’ve been there from Day 1. Donald Trump came down the escalator on June 16, 2015, and he told me he was going to run for president. I’ve known Donald Trump for 15 years and I never thought he would run for president. But once he decided to run, I knew he was going to win. He’s a winner.
I’ve been ready for the country to run a little different. I want to see what it’s like to have a businessman running the country compared to what we’ve had for 240 years. Republicans and Democrats have failed miserably. What I’ve seen so far from President-elect Donald Trump has been all good news. He’s got companies wishing to stay here. I think it’s going to be a good four to eight years of POTUS 45.
How do you see the financial aspect playing out in 2017 under President Trump?
I’m looking forward to someone running the country like you run a business. You don’t overspend — you cut the fat and waste and you make deals. That’s Donald Trump’s strength, he can cut deals, both good and bad, and he knows when he makes a bad one. We’ve for too long had politicians running the place. We’ve been mired in mediocrity and I think Donald Trump will bring back some swagger to America — immediately.
What do you see as President Barack Obama’s legacy?
When he said he would beat Donald Trump, he wouldn’t beat Donald Trump. Donald Trump’s time is now. He came at the right time. If you think eight years of liberal ideology is working for you and that’s a legacy, then knock yourself out. But I think his legacy will be the dismantling of the Democratic Party. He oversaw the whole destruction of the Democratic Party.
What’s your advice to the Democrats?
Keep doing what you’re doing. If I’m being honest to them, they need to scrap the insiders. There’s a movement that’s to be proud of your country instead of being part of a global community. I’m a nationalist, not a globalist.
