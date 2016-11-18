Trump team reportedly asks Sen. Moran of Kansas if he’d want to head agriculture department

The transition team for President-elect Donald Trump has reached out to Sen. Jerry Moran of Kansas to find out if he’d be interested in leading the U.S. Department of Agriculture, according to a Capitol Hill newspaper.
A source close to Moran told The Hill that Moran “is considering the offer, though no decision has been made.”
Moran’s office and members of the Trump transition team did not immediately respond to request for comment.
Moran is a conservative lawmaker who serves on serves as the chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee’s subcommittee on agriculture.
Two other Kansas politicians’ names also have come up as possible picks for agriculture secretary. Kansas Gov. Sam Brownback is rumored to be on the shortlist, and Rep. Tim Huelskamp of Kansas has said he would be interested in the job.
Other rumored picks include Sid Miller, the current agriculture chief in Texas.
Lindsay Wise: 202-383-6007, @lindsaywise
Comments