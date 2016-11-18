Trump picks Southerner to be nation’s top prosecutor

President-elect Donald Trump continues to get his transition team in order, as he will be sworn into office in January. And while several key appointments remain to be made, it looks as if a senator from Alabama will be the nation’s top prosecutor.
CBS News reported Friday morning that Trump has picked Sen. Jeff Sessions, one of his closets allies, to be to serve as his attorney general.
Sessions was the first senator to openly back Trump (R) during the recent election in which Trump defeated former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton (D).
Although Sessions has severed four terms in the US Senate, the AP reports that he may have a tough time receiving confirmation for the appointment.
Sessions was up for a federal judge position in 1986 but withdrew from the process after he was accused of making racists comments while serving as a U.S. attorney in Alabama.
Sessions denied any wrongdoings. He later became Alabama’s attorney general and won his first U.S. Senate election in 1996.
