How the states voted — Mississippi among top states for Trump

It’s no secret that Mississippi carried Republican Donald Trump in the Nov. 8 presidential election. But did you know that the state’s support for Trump put them in the top in the nation? The report was released Nov. 11 and updated on Nov. 13.
According to The Cook Political Report, almost 60 percent of their votes cast in Mississippi were for Trump, placing the state at 12 out of all the states that supported the president-elect. Alabama was fourth on the list with 63.1 percent of votes for Trump.
Here’s the list from top to bottom in terms of states that voted for Trump. Wyoming led with more than 70 percent of votes for Trump and the District of Columbia was 51 with only 4 percent of Trump’s votes.
- 1 Wyoming – 70.1 percent
- 2 West Virginia – 68.7 percent
- 3 Oklahoma – 65 percent
- 4 Alabama – 63.1 percent
- 5 North Dakota – 63 percent
- 6 Kentucky – 62.5 percent
- 7 South Dakota – 61.5 percent
- 8 Tennessee – 61.1 percent
- 9 Arkansas – 60.6 percent
- 10 Nebraska – 60.3 percent
- 11 Idaho – 59.3 percent
- 12 Mississippi – 58.7 percent
- 13 Louisiana – 58.1 percent
- 14 Kansas – 57.2 percent
- 15 Indiana – 57 percent
- 16 Missouri – 56.9 percent
- 17 Montana – 56.5 percent
- 18 South Carolina – 54.9 percent
- 19 Texas – 52.4 percent
- 20 Ohio – 52.1 percent
- 21 Alaska – 51.4 percent
- 22 Iowa – 51.2 percent
- 23 Georgia – 51.1 percent
- 24 North Carolina – 49.9 percent
- 25 Arizona – 49.2 percent
- 26 Florida – 49 percent
- 27 Pennsylvania – 48.8 percent
- 28 Wisconsin – 47.9 percent
- 29 Michigan – 47.6 percent
- 30 New Hampshire – 47.2 percent
- 31 Utah – 46.3 percent
- 32 Nevada – 45.5 percent
- 33 Maine – 45.2 percent
- 34 Minnesota – 44.9 percent
- 35 Virginia – 44.5 percent
- 36 Colorado – 43.7 percent
- 37 Delaware – 41.9 percent
- 38 New Jersey – 41.8 percent
- 39 Connecticut – 40.9 percent
- 40 New Mexico – 40 percent
- 41 Oregon – 39.2 percent
- 42 Illinois – 39.1 percent
- 43 Rhode Island – 39 percent
- 44 Washington state – 38 percent
- 45 New York – 37.1 percent
- 46 Maryland – 34.6 percent
- 47 Massachusetts – 33.5 percent
- 48 California - 33 percent
- 49 Vermont - 30.4 percent
- 50 Hawaii - 30 percent
- 51 District of Columbia - 4 percent
Jeff Clark: 228-896-2329, @thejeffclark
Comments