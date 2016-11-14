Brexit leader jokes about Trump groping the British prime minister

Nigel Farage is a British politician, a leader of the Brexit movement and a supporter of Donald Trump for president.
Now he says he could also be the “responsible adult” when Trump meets British Prime Minister Theresa May, according to the Guardian.
“I’m going to say, ‘Come and schmooze Theresa. Don’t touch her, for goodness’ sake,’” Farage joked an a radio interview, as he and host James Whale laughed.
“If it comes to it, I could be there as the responsible adult, couldn’t I, to make sure everything’s OK,” he added.
Farage voiced support for Trump for president during the presidential campaign, even appearing with Trump at a rally. A video published by the Washington Post in October that showed Trump bragging about groping women without their consent changed Farage’s opinion on the Republican candidate slightly, though not enough for Farage to rescind his support.
“You know, there are lots of things in this campaign that I couldn’t support in any way at all and nor do I … But I spoke to people who were, Trump voters – [they were] going to vote Trump in this election, and do you know what? – they couldn’t care less,” Farage said in a documentary. “They couldn’t give a damn what Trump says, who he offends because they see him as their weapon against the establishment and they see Hillary as being the epitome of that establishment.”
Farage then tweeted a photo of him and Trump in a gold elevator on Saturday, showing Trump met with Farage before Prime Minister May.
It was a great honour to spend time with @realDonaldTrump. He was relaxed and full of good ideas. I'm confident he will be a good President. pic.twitter.com/kx8cGRHYPQ— Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 12, 2016
Trump and May spoke by phone Thursday, hoping to organize a visit in early 2017, according to the Independent. She congratulated Trump on his win during the phone call and Trump expressed confidence that the U.S. and Britain would continue to have a strong relationship, according to Politico.
Comments