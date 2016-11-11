‘Dirty Jobs’ star says to stop generalizing Trump voters

Two days after the election of President-Elect Donald Trump, “Dirty Jobs” star Mike Rowe took to his Facebook to ask people to stop generalizing Trump voters as “racists and xenophobes.”
In a lengthy post on his Facebook page that was a response to someone asking his opinion about Tuesday's election, Rowe said he was concerned with how Trump supporters are being characterized.
“I’m worried because millions of people now seem to believe that Trump supporters are racist, xenophobic, and uneducated misogynists,” Rowe said. “I'm worried because despising our candidates publicly is very different than despising the people who vote for them.”
The post originated when a video posted to Rowe’s Facebook page by his “dog,” shows a man finding an alternate way to lick a cat. He said it was a metaphor for the recent election.
“The entire country it seems, has been preoccupied with finding a way to lick a cat without actually putting their tongue on it,” Rowe said.
He also compared the appeal of “Dirty Jobs” to that of Trump.
“’Dirty Jobs’ said, ‘Hey — we can see you,’ to millions of regular people who had started to feel invisible — ultimately, that’s why it ran for eight seasons,” Rowe said. “And today, that’s also why Donald Trump is the President of the United States.”
