Voter suppression laws likely tipped the scales for Trump, civil rights groups say

2:39 Trump supporters say it was time for change Pause

1:00 Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

1:18 Sand sculptures on the beach in Biloxi

4:51 Sports Guys: Coast teams enter playoff mode

1:09 Stickers help keep memory of three-year-old alive

1:01 Mr. Christmas spreads Christmas City cheer

1:34 D'Iberville's Casey Ferguson signs with South Alabama

1:59 Pascagoula's Jailin Cherry signs with LSU

0:46 'I love seeing the reactions on their faces'

2:03 Father of dead 3-year-old says her death could have been prevented

0:44 Drive by shooting reported at The Reservation