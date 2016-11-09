Filmmaker Michael Moore predicted a Trump win. Now he has a plan to fix the Democrats

Not many people can claim they predicted Donald Trump would win the presidency. Fewer still can show they laid out exactly how Trump would do it.
Michigan-born filmmaker Michael Moore nailed it.
In a July post titled “5 reasons why Trump will win” on his website, Moore warned Democrats that Trump, then the Republican presidential nominee, was poised to win the presidency.
“Go ahead and says the words, ‘cause you’ll be saying them for the next four years: “PRESIDENT TRUMP,” Moore wrote.
Moore made his name chronicling the economic devastation brought to Flint, Mich., by the downsizing of a GM plant in the 1989 “Roger & Me.”
His five reasons rang true Tuesday night when Trump pulled off a stunning victory against Democrat Hillary Clinton.
Moore said four Midwest states — Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin — would provide his path to the presidency because his anti-trade would resonate. Trump won Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin and is leading in Michigan.
Moore said angry white men would rebel against electing a woman. Trump won 53 percent of white men to Clinton’s 41 percent, according to exit polls, and provided key margins in those four Rust Belt states.
Moore said Clinton’s problems with honest and trustworthiness would be an issue and that Bernie Sanders voters would not treat her candidacy with the same urgency. And, finally, he said some voters would pick Trump as a way of expressing their dissatisfaction with politicians — a “practical joke on a sick political system.”
Moore, to his dismay, was proven correct.
So on Wednesday morning, he took to his Twitter account to lay out his five-point to-do list for fixing the Democratic Party.
TO-DO LIST Item #1: Progressive Dems must take over the Democratic Party and return it to the people. Fire current DNC.— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 9, 2016
TO-DO LIST Item #2: Fire all pollsters, pundits and bloviators who not only got it wrong but created the creature known as Donald Trump.— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 9, 2016
TO-DO LIST Item #3: Demand the Dems in Congress fight, resist &obstruct this racist sociopath who tricked millions of angry ppl 2 vote 4 him— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 9, 2016
TO DO LIST Item #4: Everyone get out of ur happy delusional bubble that led u to relax & believe the election was going 2 turn out just fine— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 9, 2016
TO-DO LIST Item #5: Say it loud: "HILLARY WON THE POPULAR VOTE." A quarter-million more Americans wanted her, not him. This is not TrumpLand— Michael Moore (@MMFlint) November 9, 2016
