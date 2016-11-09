See the breakdown of how Harrison County voted

In an election that sent shock waves across the country, and the globe, Donald Trump upset all poll predictions by beating Hillary Clinton for the presidential race.
But it was no surprise in Harrison County, and across South Mississippi.
As the 7 p.m. voting deadline came and went, precinct bailiffs took position behind the last of the Harrison County voters still in line. At precincts in D’Iberville and Orange Grove, there were reportedly up to 200 voters still in line. It wouldn’t be until 1:51 a.m. Wednesday morning that the final vote tally would come in.
County turnout overall never dipped below 54 percent of the registered 115,000 voters. That’s about a 25 percent higher turnout than the 2015 primary election and higher than the last presidential election, Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner said.
Among Harrison County voters, Trump finished with 39,710 votes (63.6 percent) to Clinton’s 20,679 votes (33.1 percent).
Libertarian candidate Gary Johnson earned 1,183 votes, or close to 2 percent of the vote. Green Party candidate Jill Stein got 322 votes countywide (.55 percent), barely outpacing the 319 write-in votes (.51 percent).
Harrison County voters re-elected Republican Steven Palazzo in the 4th congressional district race. Palazzo has been the U.S. representative since 2011. Palazzo defeated his closest competitor Democrat Mark Gladney with 34,840 voters (roughly 57 percent) of the vote to Gladney’s 21,342 votes (roughly 35 percent.) Libertarian candidate Richard Blake McClusky finished in third place with a total of 3,606 votes county wide, or roughly 6 percent of the vote. Reform candidate Shawn O’Hara finished with 1,127 percent of the vote, just under 2 percent of the total vote.
In the Supreme Court District 2 race, Dawn Bean beat out Micheal T. Shareef with 35, 571 votes (66 percent) to Shareef’s 17,862 voters (33 percent).
In the District 5 election commissioner race, Republican Carolyn Handler beat fellow Republican candidate Kerry Ryan with 8,568 votes (69.6 percent) to Ryan’s 3,620 votes (29.4 percent).
A majority of candidates ran unopposed. Of the 11 local races, eight candidates had no opponent. Walter J. “Skip” King ran for Pass Christian municipal trustee, Tom Daniels for District 1 school board, Rena Wiggins for District 2 school board, Democrat Christene F. Brice for District 4 election commissioner, Republican Barbara Kimball for District 3 election commissioner, Republican Becky Peterson Payne for District 2 election commissioner and Republican Toni Jo Kuljis-Diaz for District 1 election commissioner.
On their way to certifying the election Wednesday, poll workers were still counting affidavit votes. Results aren’t expected to change.
