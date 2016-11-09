Gowdy unsure of Clinton investigation, instead focusing on ‘opportunity to govern’

Especially in the latter stages of the presidential campaign, the call from the camp of now President-elect Donald Trump was that election day would not stop the pursuit of failed democrat contender Hillary Clinton, whom he had dubbed “Crooked Hillary” and alleged had been guilty of “very high crimes.
Whether fairly or not, the name of Rep. Trey Gowdy (R-SC), who had led the Benghazi Committee that first uncovered the emails at the heart of the allegations against Clinton, was associated with whatever efforts might come after the vote. Now that the vote has passed, the question remains: Do Republicans go after a failed candidate, and will Gowdy lead that charge?
The day after a re-election, Gowdy’s office didn’t want to discuss that possibility, noting that the Benghazi Committee is now over and decisions from the House Oversight Committee (of which he is a member but does not lead) on what to do or not do regarding Clinton were decisions that others would be making.
Asked to comment on the issue and what the Trump election meant, Gowdy issued this statement that didn’t deal with the matter, but did seem to speak to the need to heal the wounds from a brutal national campaign.
“The voters have given us the greatest privilege in a democratic republic, which is the opportunity to govern. It is imperative we keep our word to the American people and govern in a way worthy of their respect. Voters spoke in loud, clear terms and those entrusted with the opportunity to serve should listen and hear with equal clarity.”
