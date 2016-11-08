Clinton supporters subdued, Trump backers jubilant

0:44 Drive by shooting reported at The Reservation Pause

2:03 Father of dead 3-year-old says her death could have been prevented

0:52 Body of Pass Christian fisherman found

0:49 Lenny's Sub celebrates the sandwich

0:43 Clarence Kennedy had the game of his life

1:28 Stay Puft marshmallow man hanging out in airport

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

3:08 D'Iberville celebrates first region title since 2013

0:41 Long lines at St. Martin precinct