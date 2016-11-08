Steven Palazzo easily wins fourth term

The Associated Press has declared Republican Rep. Steven Palazzo winner in the 4th District race for the U.S. House.
Palazzo, of Biloxi, defeated Democrat Mark Gladney of Gulfport, Libertarian Richard Blake McCluskey of Hattiesburg and the Reform Party's Shawn O'Hara of Hattiesburg.
Palazzo was in the Hattiesburg area with family and friends watching the election results come in and released a statement shortly before 9:30 p.m.
“I am once again humbled to have the faith of the people of South Mississippi to continue fighting for them in Washington,” he said. “No matter who wins the presidency tonight, South Mississippi will have a proven conservative in the House of Representatives who will work every day for them and their families. I thank all of those across the 4th Congressional District who voted today, and I am honored to be their Congressman."
The 4th District includes all or part of 14 southern counties, from Jones County down to the Gulf Coast.
Palazzo was first elected to the House in 2010, defeating Rep. Gene Taylor, who served for 10 terms.
Comments