Kneeling San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick sits out the election

San Francisco 49ers quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who has been kneeling in protest during the playing of the national anthem before games this season, told reporters Tuesday that he did not plan to vote in the election, according to the San Francisco Chronicle.
Kaepernick said earlier this season that he was not a fan of Democrat Hillary Clinton or Republican Donald Trump.
“Both are proven liars and it almost seems like they’re trying to debate who’s less racist,” Kaepernick said in September after the first presidential debate. “And at this point, talking with one of my friends, it was you have to pick the less of two evils. But in the end, it’s still evil.”
Kaepernick has been protesting the national anthem, telling NFL Media in August that he is “not going to stand up to show pride in a flag for a country that oppresses black people and people of color.”
Trump criticized Kaepernick’s decision to sit and then kneel during the playing of the national anthem. He said on KIRO radio in Seattle that “it’s a terrible thing. And, you know, maybe he should find a country that works better for him.”
Clinton told reporters in August that Kaepernick “makes great points and if sitting during the national anthem is his way of registering his protest, then we must respect that.”
