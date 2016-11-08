Donald Trump says Tom Brady is voting for him. But is he really?

Donald Trump has publicly slammed Hillary Clinton for her use of celebrites on the campaign trail to generate excitement. The Republican nominee says he didn’t need such support to draw huge crowds.
But if there’s one celebrity it seems as though Trump would make an exception for, it’s New England Patriots quarterback and NFL superstar Tom Brady.
On Monday, Trump told supporters in New Hampshire that Brady had called him to express his support. Tuesday morning, he repeated the claim, telling Fox News, “I got a call from Tom yesterday — just as a friend of mine — and he said: ‘Hey, I’m voting for you, man, and I’m with you.’ And I said, ‘You mind if I announce that?’ He said, ‘Nope, you can announce it.’ I said, ‘Great.’”
The only problem is, Brady hasn’t said he’s voting for Trump. In fact, he’s been pretty much silent on the presidential election. On the other hand, his wife, model Gisele Bündchen, emphatically told a supporter on Instagram that she and her husband were not supporting Trump.
Just throwing this out there. (Top comments.) pic.twitter.com/a3svMKTLGx— Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) November 8, 2016
The comment came Nov. 4, just days before the election. But despite Bündchen’s strong “NO” response, her husband’s relationship with Trump has been a bit more complicated.
Back in early September, reporters noticed that Brady had a red “Make America Great Again” hat in his locker.
Tom Brady's suspension getting reinstated is really because he wants to "make America great again." pic.twitter.com/5KR85jFYEY— Alexandra (@AlexDotJames) April 25, 2016
When asked about it by WEEI, Brady confirmed that Trump himself had given him the hat and called Trump a “good friend.”
At the time, Brady stopped short of formally endorsing Trump, but he did praise the candidate, who he said he had met through a mutual interest in golf.
“It’s pretty amazing what he’s been able to accomplish as an entrepreneur, as a television star and now run for political office. People who can do those types of things and transition into different arenas and still have that type of appeal and carry-over. ... He’s obviously appealing to a lot of people,” Brady said. “He’s a hell of a lot of fun to play golf with.”
Trump has praised Brady in the past, siding with him in his dispute against the NFL over the “Deflategate” scandal and tweeting his congratulations after his success on the field.
Congratulations to Tom Brady on yet another great victory- Tom is my friend and a total winner!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 3, 2015
Then, in early October, the bombshell recording to Trump bragging about sexually harassing and assaulting women was released by The Washington Post. At a press conference, a reporter asked Brady what he thought of what Trump described as “locker room talk.”
Brady did not respond and abruptly left the podium.
A special thanks to the guy who asked Tom Brady about Donald Trump locker room talk and the end of his press conference #WBZ #Patriots pic.twitter.com/sCx59IArsw— Joe Giza (@JoeGiza) October 12, 2016
Meanwhile, CBS released a list of athletes who had donated to presidential campaigns, and Brady’s name was nowhere to be found among Trump’s supporters.
Brady told WEEI this weekend that he planned to vote Monday or Tuesday, but again declined to say who he was supporting. CBS Boston reported that Brady voted Monday but, again, declined to say who he had voted for. Politico reported that he will reveal his choice next week.
Comments