George W. Bush didn't vote for Trump or Clinton

George W. Bush and Laura Bush did not vote for either major-party presidential nominee this year, a spokesman for the former president said Tuesday.
"They didn't vote for Hillary; they didn't vote for Trump," spokesman Freddy Ford wrote in an email to The Texas Tribune after radio host Rush Limbaugh suggested Tuesday that the Bushes had voted for Clinton. Ford did not say for whom they voted.
Neither George W. Bush nor his father, fellow former President George H.W. Bush, endorsed their Republican Party's nominee, Donald Trump. But it has been an open question whether they would cast a ballot for Trump — or his Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton.
Speculation flared in September that George H.W. Bush was planning to vote for Clinton. His spokesman neither confirmed nor denied reports at the time.
The Texas Tribune is a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues.
Comments