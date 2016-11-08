Complaints about voter intimidation and other problems in several states flow into hotlines

3:07 Feds ready to monitor for, prosecute voter fraud, says Attorney General Lynch Pause

4:24 Election 2016 in 4 mins: a year and a half of historic surprises and scandals

2:58 RNC highlights: Ted Cruz draws boos while Mike Pence accepts VP nomination

0:42 Hillary Clinton's DNC acceptance speech in 40 seconds

1:37 Trump responds to father of Muslim fallen soldier - Election Rewind

0:41 Long lines at St. Martin precinct

0:43 Clarence Kennedy had the game of his life

1:28 Driver injured in two-car wreck early Friday morning

1:58 Questions remain in Stone County