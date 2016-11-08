Want a free donut? It’s easy — just vote

Election Day not only brings the promise of a new president for the next four years, some places are actually offering up free items to people who don the “I voted” sticker.
Local Krispy Kreme stores are giving away a free donut to those who stop by the local stores wearing the “I voted” stickers that are handed out at voting polls.
An employee at the Krispy Kreme on US Highway 49 in Gulfport said the store “was covered up” when contacted by phone Tuesday morning. Jackson County voters can also stop by the Krispy Kreme in Ocean Springs to get their own free donuts.
If donuts aren’t your thing, then how about a free pizza — just for doing your civic duty. Chuck E Cheese is giving away free personal pepperoni pizzas. Just be sure and use code #5252 or just tell your cashier you voted— but please, be honest.
One locally-owned business is also offering up a tasty sweet tear for those who exercised the right to vote. According to a post on Cheeky Monkey Cake Co.’s Facebook page, the DeBuys Road bakery has a buy a cupcake/get a free cupcake for voters wearing an “I voted” sticker.
Firehouse Subs at Eisenhower and Pass Road in Biloxi will be giving away a free medium drink if you wear you "I voted" sticker.
The Hard Rock Cafe is offering up a free desert to those sporting the “I voted” sticker on Tuesday.
Uber riders can $20 off their first ride on Election Day. A special in-app feature will also help you get to the polling places.
According to Time.com, here is a list of other places giving away free items to those who show that they voted on Tuesday.
- 7-Eleven — Free cup of coffee when you download the store’s app
- Bertucci’s – Free cannoli with purchase of an entree
- Bob Evans – 30% off your total bill after 2 p.m.
- BurgerFi – $5 conflicted burger (normally $8 or $9)
- California Tortilla – Free chips and queso with any purchase when you say one of three secret passwords: “I’m with queso,” “Make queso great again,” or “I vote for queso.”
- East Coast Wings & Grill – Five free chicken wings when you order an adult entree
- Lyft – 45% off for eligible riders in select cities to get to the polls (returning from the polls will cost full price)
- Maven — $5 off rides all day November 8th (Maven is GM’s ride-sharing app)
- Nestlé Toll House Café – Free chocolate chip cookie with an “I Voted” sticker
- Uber – $20 off your first ride if you’ve never used Uber before
- YMCA – Free childcare while parents go to vote
