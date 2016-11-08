South Mississippi goes to the polls in 2016 elections

Residents get checked in at their voting precinct Tuesday morning as voting opens in the presidential election.
A line of people wait to vote outside the community center on Ballpark Road in Vancleave on Tuesday, where voters reported an early problem with the voting machines.
A line of people wait to vote outside the community center on Ballpark Road in Vancleave on Tuesday, where voters reported an early problem with the voting machines.
Voters stand in line to vote at Bel-Aire Elementary School in Gulfport on Tuesday
Residents vote at Bel-Aire Elementary School in Gulfport just after polls opened. Tuesday
A resident joins a line of people voting Tuesday at Bel-Aire Elementary School in Gulfport. Lines were long as polls opened for the election.
A line of voters wait their turn to vote Tuesday at Bel-Aire Elementary in Gulfport.
Voters circle the gym at the Donal Snyder Community Center in Biloxi on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
Voters prepare to show their IDs at the Donal Snyder Community Center in Biloxi on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
Voters prepare to show their IDs at the Donal Snyder Community Center in Biloxi on Tuesday, Nov. 8, 2016.
Voters line up at the Harrison County Glf Coast Studios precinct on DeBuys Road on Tuesday. At 8:30 a.m., more than 300 people already had voted.
Very long lines await voters at St. Martin Community Center on Tuesday. The turnout is much the same at most polling places in South Mississippi.
