Here’s what you need to know for Election Day, South Mississippi

It’s almost over. Election Day is tomorrow.
By Tuesday night we should know — theoretically — who America’s next president will be.
Want to have a say in that? Don’t forget these things when you head to the polls.
When can I vote? Polling places are open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Anyone already in line at 7 p.m. will be allowed to cast a ballot.
Where do I vote? Your voter registration card has your polling place on it. You can also look up your polling place here.
What do I need to bring? In Mississippi, you are required to present a photo ID to cast a ballot. You can use a driver’s license, US passport, military ID, student ID from an accredited Mississippi college or university, a firearms license, a government employee identification card, a tribal photo ID, a government issued photo ID card, any other photo ID issued by any entity within the US government or a state government, of a Mississippi voter identification card.
What happens if I don’t bring my ID? You can still cast an affidavit ballot. You must then present an acceptable form of ID at the county circuit clerk’s office within five business days.
What can’t I bring? Campaign literature or campaign paraphernalia like stickers or pins. In Mississippi it is unlawful to campaign for a candidate within 150 feet of the entrance to any polling location, except if the campaigning is being conducted on private property. (Polling places are leased to the county for the day.) Campaigning includes handing out literature and posting signs.
Can I wear my “I’m with her” T-shirt or “Make America Great Again” hat to the poll? Nope, sorry. Anything with a candidate’s face or name on it is considered a form of campaigning and has to stay 150 feet away from the polling place.
So, who is actually on the ballot? Check out this sample state-wide ballot here, or our roundup of the races here.
Oh no! I recently moved to the state and haven’t registered to vote. Sorry, you’re out of luck. In Mississippi you need to register 30 days before an election.
If I cast a ballot and don’t post a photo of it on Twitter did it really happen? It did and in this case your friends will have to take your word for it. Mississippi is one of 18 states where it is illegal to share photos of your marked ballot. Harrison County Circuit Court Clerk Connie Ladner has been suggesting people post photos of “I voted” stickers instead.
Sounds great! So where can I find the results? Right here. Check back to SunHerald.com for updates throughout the day.
