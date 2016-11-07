Where to vote in South Mississippi

Here is a list of polling places in all six South Mississippi counties.
HANCOCK COUNTY
District 1
Arlington, Community Center, 1119 Dicks St., Waveland
Pearlington, Pearlington Recovery Center, 5265 Highway 604
District 2
Catahoula, Community Center, 10028 Browns Road, Picayune
Bayou Phillip, Community Center, 9155 Harbor Drive, Bay St. Louis
Crane Creek, Community Center, 30350 Highway 603, Perkinston
District 3
North Bay West, American Legion, 645 Green Meadow Road, Bay St. Louis
Courthouse, Courthouse, 153 Main St., Bay St. Louis
District 4
West Shoreline Park, Community Center, 645 Green Meadow Road, Bay St. Louis
South Bay, Christ Episcopal School, 912 South Beach Blvd, Bay St. Louis
Garden Isle, Soccer Field Concession Stand, 3068 Longfellow Road, Bay St. Louis
District 5
Fenton, Community Center, 2369 Kiln Delisle Road, Kiln
Diamondhead West, Diamondhead City Hall, 5000 Diamondhead Circle
HARRISON COUNTY
District 1
East Biloxi: Dr. Frank Gruich Sr. Community Center, 591 E. Howard Ave.
Biloxi Central: Lopez-Quave Public Safety Center, 170 Porter Ave.
Biloxi 8: Michel Middle School, 1400 Father Ryan Ave.
Biloxi Bay: VFW Post 22434, 289 Veterans Ave.
North Bay: D’Iberville Civic Center, 10395 Automall Parkway, D’Iberville
White Plains: White Plains Methodist Church, 18013 White Plains Road, Saucier
Poplar Head: Poplar Head Methodist Church, 13196 Poplar Head Road, Saucier
Biloxi 10: West Biloxi Library, 2047 Pass Road
New Popp’s Ferry, First Baptist Church, 1560 Popp’s Ferry Road
District 2
Advance: Galilee Baptist Church, 23004 Saucier Advance Road, Saucier
East Lyman: Lyman Community Center, 13472 U.S. 49, Gulfport
East Orange Grove: Harrison Central Elementary, 15451 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport
Gulfport 4: Central Fire Station, 1515 23rd Ave.
Gulfport 5: Gulfport Little Theatre, 2600 13th Ave.
Gulfport 7: Herbert Wilson Recreation building, 3625 Hancock Ave.
Gulfport 11: Bayou View Middle School, 212 43rd St.
Gulfport 12: Bayou View Elementary, 4898 Washington Ave.
West Lyman: Lyman Elementary School, 14222 Old U.S. 49, Gulfport
West Orange Grove: Orange Grove Elementary, 11391 Old U.S. 49, Gulfport
Riceville: Persimmon Hill Church, 22081 Riceville Road, Saucier
Stonewall: Orange Grove Work Center, 10076 Lorraine Road, Gulfport
West Handsboro: Harrison County Sand Beach Office, 842 Commerce St., Gulfport
West Mississippi City: Gulfport High School Gymnasium, 100 Perry St.
District 3
DeLisle: DeLisle Volunteer Fire Station, 25242 Cuevas DeLisle Road, Pass Christian
East Pass Christian: City Court building, 329 East 2nd Street, Pass Christian
Westside: West Side Community Center, 4006 8th St., Gulfport
West Pass Christian: VFW building, 400 Clarence Ave.
Ladner: West Harrison County Fire Station, 10071 Vidalia Road, Pass Christian
West Lizana: Lizana Volunteer Fire Department, 16445 Lizana School Road
Long Beach 1: First United Methodist Church, 208 Pine St.
Long Beach 2: Long Beach Presbyterian Church, 208 South Burke Ave.
Long Beach 3: USM Gulf Park, 730 East Beach Blvd.
Long Beach 4: Long Beach Police Department Shelter, 201 Alexander Road
Long Beach 5: Grace Lutheran Church, 19221 Pineville Road
Long Beach 6: Long Beach School Administration Building, 19148 Commission Road
Outside Long Beach: Faith Baptist Church, 8467 Canal Road, Gulfport
Pineville: Pineville Elementary School, 5192 Menge Ave., Pass Christian
Vidalia: Sacred Heart Dedeaux Catholic Church, 14595 Vidalia Road, Pass Christian
County Farm/Gulf Haven: County Farm Road Fire Station, 13243 County Farm Road, Gulfport
District 4
Gulfport 3: 19th Street Community Center, 3319 19th St.
Gulfport 8: DAV Hall, 2600 23rd Ave.
Gulfport 13: Gaston Hewes Recreation Center, 2733 33rd Ave.
Gulfport 14: Gaston Point Community Center, 1504 Mills Ave.
Gulfport 16: The Learning Center, Alternative School, 1215 Church St.
East North Gulfport: Good Deeds Community Center, 15101 Madison St.
North Bel-Aire: Orange Grove Community Center, 14416 Dedeaux Road, Gulfport
South Bel-Aire: Bel-Aire Elementary School gym, 10531 Klein Road, Gulfport
West North Gulfport: Isaiah Fredericks Community Center, 3312 Martin Luther King Drive
Magnolia Grove: Gulf Coast Community Action Agency Building, 500 24th St., Gulfport
District 5
New Hope: Harrison Central High School, 15600 School Road, Gulfport
Biloxi 11: Donal Snyder Community Center, 2520 Pass Road
East Handsboro: Francis Collins Fitness Center, 2204 Swetman Blvd., Gulfport
East Mississippi City: Mississippi Gulf Coast Studios, 269 DeBuys Road
Howard Creek: Woolmarket Lions Club, 12596 Lorraine Road, Biloxi
Saucier: Saucier Community Center, 23771 Saucier Lizana Road
Peace: Woolmarket Community Center, 16320 Old Woolmarket Road, Biloxi
Bay Central: Pentecostals of The Gulf Coast, 1907 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi
Margaret Sherry A, B: Margaret Sherry Library, 2141 Popp’s Ferry Road, Biloxi
JACKSON COUNTY
District 1
Highway 57: Volunteer Fire Department Station No. 2B, 17400 Mississippi 57, Vancleave
North Vancleave: Vancleave Methodist Church, 13620 Mississippi 57
Red Hill: Red Hill Methodist Church, 20800 Old River Road, Vancleave
East Central: East Central Community Center, 4300 Mississippi 614, Moss Point
Big Point: Big Point Community Center, 18413 Highway 613, Moss Point
Escatawpa: Escatawpa Community Center, 4107 Jamestown Road, Moss Point
Carterville: Old Vestry School, 25900 Schoolhouse Road, Vancleave
Orange Grove: Community Center, 9313 Old Stage Road, Moss Point
District 2
Sue Ellen: Sue Ellen Rec Center, 4131 Sue Ellen St., Moss Point
Rec Center: Recreation Center by City Hall, 4400 Denny St., Moss Point
YMBC Dantzler: Young Men’s Business Club, 3406 Dantzler St., Moss Point
Jefferson Street: Justice Court building, 5343 Jefferson Ave., Moss Point
Fair: Fair Hall, 2902 Shortcut Road, Pascagoula
District 3
Pinecrest: Lighthouse Baptist Church, 3003 Belair St., Pascagoula
Sacred Heart: Resurrection Catholic Elementary, 3704 Quinn Drive, Pascagoula
Eastlawn: Eastlawn Baptist Church, 1704 Belair St., Pascagoula
American Legion: American Legion Post 160, 1019 Market St., Pascagoula
Presbyterian: First Presbyterian Church, 1819 Pascagoula St.
North Pascagoula: Oasis Church Gulf Coast, 4007 Pascagoula St.
Gautier: Gautier Convention Center, 2012 Library Lane
Hickory Hills and “A”: Martin Bluff Baptist Church, 7417 Martin Bluff Road
District 4
Villa Maria: Villa Maria Retirement Apartments, 921 Porter St., Ocean Springs
Ocean Springs Community Center: 512 Washington Ave.
Ocean Springs Armory: National Guard Armory, 712 Pine Drive
St. Martin: St. Martin Community Center, 15008 Lemoyne Blvd.
Latimer: Latimer Community House, 10908 Daisy Vestry Road
Larue: Larue Community Center, 19400 Larue Road, Vancleave
District 5
Fontainebleau: Fontainebleau Community House, 3901 Mississippi 57 South
Gulf Park Estates: Wesley United Methodist Church, 8900 Old Spanish Trail, Ocean Springs
Ocean Springs Civic Center: Civic Center, 3730 U.S. 90
South Vancleave: Vancleave Community Center, 5125 Ballpark Road
STONE COUNTY
District 1
Bond: Bond Baptist Church, 35 Sellers Road, Wiggins
Tenmile: National Guard Readiness Center, 280 Old Highway 49, Wiggins
Old Hospital: Old Stone County Hospital, 214 N. Critz St., Wiggins
Courthouse: W.D. Rustin Memorial County Office Building, 231 Third St., Wiggins
District 2
American Legion: Old Guard Building, 141 Central Ave., Wiggins
Project Road, Project Road Voting Building, 922 Project Road, Wiggins
District 3
Perkinston North: Perkinston Fire Station: 2441 Perk/Silver Run Road
Magnolia: Magnolia Fire Station, 350 Magnolia Road, Perkinston
McHenry Library North: McHenry Library, 25 McHenry School Drive
Elarbee: Silver Run Fire Station, 1071 Ridge Road, Perkinston
District 4
Tuxachana: Sunflower Community Center, 551 Sunflower Road, Perkinston
McHenry Fire Station B: McHenry Fire Station, 95 McHenry Ave.
District 5
Flint Creek: Flint Creek Voting building, 2829 Mississippi 26 East, Wiggins
Big Level: Big Level Fire Station, 1414 King Bee Road, Perkinston
Pleasant Hill: Ramsey Springs Fire Station, 1735 Mississippi 15, Perkinston
GEORGE COUNTY
District 1
Rocky Creek: Fire Department, 1250 Rocky Creek Road
Multi Mart: Senior citizen building, 7102 Mississippi 198 East
Ward: Fire Department, 2167 Weeks Road
Shipman: Fire Department, 3161 Shipman Road
District 2
Courthouse: Courthouse, 335 Cox St., Suite D
Pine Level: Agricola Emergency Shelter, 3161 Cooks Corner Road
Agricola: Fire Department, 6191 Mississippi 613
Howell: Howell Community Center, 4257 Howell Tanner Chapel Road
Movella: Fire Department, 1131 Mississippi 613
District 3
Multi-Purpose Building: 9146 Old Mississippi 63 South
Basin: Fire Department, 1174 Pleasant Hill Church Road
Davis: Davis Community Center, 103 Music Mountain Road
Barton: Fire Department, 2112 Grain Elevator Road
District 4
City Hall: City Courtroom, 545 Oak St., Lucedale
Shady Grove: County Barn, 14204 Mississippi 26 West
Bexley: Old Bexley School, 102 Bexley Road North
Salem: Fire Department, 7269 Mississippi 57 North
District 5
Middle School: Middle School Gym, 330 Church St., Lucedale
Central School: Fire Department, 4146 Basin Central Road
Benndale: Benndale Emergency Shelter, 5207 Mississippi 26 West
Broome: Fire Department, 8109 Broome School Road
Twin Creek: Fire Department, 163 Camellia Road
PEARL RIVER COUNTY
District 1
Whitesand: Community Center, Robert James Henry Road
Derby: VFD 672, Whitesand Station, 672 Derby Whitesand Road
Picayune Beat 1: Eastside Annex, Central Fire Station, 435 South Loftin Ave.
Poplarville Beat 1: Storm Shelter, 124 Rodeo St.
Picayune Beat 1: Southside, Mana Ministries, 120 St. A
District 2
Mill Creek Beat 2: Mill Creek County Building, 12 Herb Lee-Fred Spears Road, Carriere
Poplarville Beat 2: County Administration Building, 417 Highway 11 North
Oak Hill Beat 2: Oak Hill Voting Precinct, 408 Oak Hill Road, Poplarville
Buick Branch Beat 2: Crossroad VFD Station 1, 6868 Highway 43 North, Poplarville
Ford’s Creek Beat 2: Amackertown VFD Station 2, 9655 Highway 43 North, Poplarville
Byrdline Beat 2: North Central VFD Station 2, 227 Otis Jones Road, Lumberton
Picayune Beat 2: North Central VFD Station 2, 917 Goodyear Blvd.
Henleyfield Beat 2: Henleyfield Community Center, 5371 Highway 43 North, Carriere
Whitesand Beat 2: MSU Experimental Station, 2604 Highway 26 West, Poplarville
District 3
Ozona Beat 3: Ozona First Baptist Church, 164 Ozona Road, Picayune
Carriere Beat 3: Storm Shelter, 7431 Highway 11
Ceasar Beat 3: Hillcrest Baptist Church, 438 Anchor Lake Road, Carriere
Savannah Beat 3: Poplarville Airport terminal, 4313 Highway 53,
Steep Hollow Beat 3: Steep Hollow VFD, 2380 Highway 53, Poplarville
Progress Beat 3: Steep Hollow VFD 3, 1748 Silver Run Road, Poplarville
Poplarville Beat 3: Storm Shelter, 124 Rodeo St., Poplarville
Hickory Grove Beat 3: Northeast VFD Station 2, 2700 Highway 13, Lumberton
Gumpond Beat 3: Northeast VFD Station 1, 462 Hillsdale Gumpond Road, Lumberton
NcNeill Beat 3: McNeill VFD Station 1, 106 Library St., Carriere
District 4
Pine Grove Beat 4: Pine Grove VFD, 34 Pine Grove Road, Picayune
Nicholson Beat 4: Nicholson VFD Station 1, 1981 Highway 11S Picayune
Salem Beat 4: Southeast VFD Station 3, 654 F.Z. Gross Road, Picayune
District 5
Carriere Beat 4: Sycamore Baptist Church, 112 Sycamore Road
Anchor Lake/West Union Beat 5: Hillcrest Baptist Church, 438 Anchor Lake Road, Carriere
Hide-A-Way/North Hill Beat 5: Skate Station, 6 Fred Mallet Road, Carriere
Picayune Beat 5: Picayune First Station 1, 2233 Adcox Road
