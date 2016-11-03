Once a Trump skeptic, Ted Cruz has joined the Republican’s bandwagon

It’s better late than never for Sen. Ted Cruz.
After months of butting heads with Donald Trump, the Texas senator has joined the campaign trail to support the Republican presidential nominee just days before the nation’s final votes are cast.
Mike Pence, the Indiana governor and Republican vice presidential nominee, tweeted Thursday morning that he was “Excited to be campaigning w/ @tedcruz,” asking viewers to tune in to the rally at Bruere Farm in Prole, Iowa. “It’s time for Republicans to come home,” he wrote.
Cruz also joined Pence in Kalamazoo, Michigan, Thursday to rally for Trump. Before that, he’d traveled to campaign for down ballot races in Colorado, Nevada and Missouri.
Cruz’s official Trump endorsement came in a Sept. 23 Facebook post, where he vowed to keep his promise and support the party’s nominee.
“This election is unlike any other in our nation’s history,” Cruz wrote. “Like many other voters, I have struggled to determine the right course of action in this general election. After many months of careful consideration, of prayer and searching my own conscience, I have decided that on Election Day, I will vote for the Republican nominee, Donald Trump.”
But it wasn’t always smooth sailing between the two then-Republican presidential candidates. In March, Trump insulted Cruz’s wife, Heidi Cruz, after a political committee that support Cruz but wasn’t associated with his campaign released a nude picture of Trump’s wife, Melania.
Trump shot back with a Tweet threatening to release unspecific information about Cruz’s wife.
Lyin' Ted Cruz just used a picture of Melania from a G.Q. shoot in his ad. Be careful, Lyin' Ted, or I will spill the beans on your wife!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 23, 2016
Tensions remained high for much of the campaign, continuing through the 2016 Republican National Convention in Cleveland, where Cruz delivered a speech and refused to pledge his support to Trump. Instead, he encouraged voters to “vote your conscience” Nov. 8.
Cruz added to recent campaign rhetoric by voicing his disapproval toward Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton in a tweet Thursday, denouncing her use of a private email server while she served as Secretary of State.
RT if you agree there needs to be a special prosecutor to investigate and prosecute the corruption of Hillary Clinton!— Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) November 3, 2016
