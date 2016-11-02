San Joaquin Valley congressional races attract big bucks and big names

1:53 Biloxi Bay yields "good looking oysters" Pause

1:12 Police Chief: "Were staying hopeful" in search for missing man

1:36 Signs of shooting linger at mobile home in Vancleave

0:27 Fisherman missing in Pass Christian Harbor

0:21 Officials investigate accident on Firetower Road

1:28 Stay Puft marshmallow man hanging out in airport

1:33 What helped a church grow from 12 members to more than 1,000?

1:29 Nick Mullens sets Southern Miss record

3:22 Ole Miss' Chad Kelly, Evan Engram react to Auburn loss

2:16 Barnes, Foster celebrate D'Iberville's win over Harrison Central