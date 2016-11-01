Tinder found voters in every country want Clinton – except Russia

Tinder is a dating application favored by millennials, but over the past week it hasn’t just offered to match users with a date, but also with a presidential candidate.
And Tinder didn’t just limit its presidential matching to the United States, but to 16 different countries. It found majorities of people in every country favored Hillary Clinton over Donald Trump – except Russia, where Trump earned 71 percent of the vote. Clinton got a total of 80 percent of the global vote and Trump got 20 percent.
But after users chose who they would vote for, they were presented various issues, such as whether global warming is a serious threat, increased taxes on the top 1 percent, whether there should be a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants, free college tuition and increased gun regulation laws. After going through each of the issues, Tinder found 76 percent of Russian users actually sided with Clinton on the majority of issues.
In the U.S., where how people are voting for president really matters, 53 percent of users said they planned to vote for Clinton and 47 percent said they wanted Trump. Tinder found 57 percent of Americans actually sided with Clinton on the majority of issues and 43 percent matched with Trump.
The vast majority of Tinder’s users in 2015 were millennials between 16 and 34 years old, according to GlobalWebIndex. More than three-fourths of users reside in urban areas and 62 percent are male and 38 percent are female. Tinder has not released how many users are currently on its platform, but says it generates about 26 million “matches” per day and nearly one and a half billion “swipes” per day. Users on Tinder swipe left or right to indicate interest in another person, and when both users swipe right on one another it’s considered a match.
Other interesting snapshots on how people feel about hot-button issues include:
- 57 percent of users prefer a path to citizenship for undocumented immigrants
- 65 percent of users in the United States want an increase in taxes for the top 1 percent
- 56 percent of users in the United States think college tuition should be free
- 34 percent of users do not consider global warming a legitimate threat
The Swipe the Vote poll surveyed users in the U.S., Argentina, Australia, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, India, Japan, Korea, Mexico, Russia, Spain and the United Kingdom.
