Who’s voting for president already? Coast absentee voters, that’s who

And they’re off.
Voters are tuning in, turning out and casting their absentee ballots in three coastal counties in South Mississippi.
Absentee voting started Sept. 26. While there is no official without cause early voting in Mississippi as there is in states such as Texas, Louisiana and Florida, absentee voting, both in-person and through the mail, allows people who cannot make it to the polls on election day the opportunity to vote ahead of election day.
That is, you can’t just show up to the courthouse and vote. But if you’ve requested an absentee ballot in advance, you can cast it in person rather than mailing it.
“It’s been pretty much nonstop for us,” said Harrison County Circuit Clerk Connie Ladner. “We had as many as 100 people come in the office and vote absentee a few days ago.”
Out of the almost 3,400 absentee ballot requests that were serviced, Ladner said about 2,500 have already been received by her office, either in person or through the mail.
A person is only allowed to vote absentee in Mississippi for one of the following three reasons: the person cannot be present at the polls the day of the election, including people who serve in the military out of country; the voter has to work during the hours the polls are open, which is 7-7 p.m.; or if the voter is 65 and older.
“We’ve been very busy,” said Hancock County Deputy Circuit Clerk Kendra Maggiore. “We’ve processed about 1,200 ballots.”
Jackson County is also reporting a good turnout, especially with in-person absentee voting.
“We’ve had a great deal of foot traffic,” said Jackson County Circuit Clerk Randy Carney. “We’ve checked-in 1,494 ballots of the 2,189 we sent out.”
The ballots are for the upcoming Tuesday, Nov. 8 presidential election between major party candidates Donald Trump (R) and Hillary Clinton (D) and some third party candidates. The race for the 4th Congressional District between incumbent Steven Palazzo (R), Mark Gladney (D) and Richard McCluskey and Shawn O’Hara, as well as some other judicial elections will be on ballots across the Coast.
In-person absentee voting ends Saturday, Nov. 5 at noon. All mailed absentee ballots must be received by 5 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 7.
