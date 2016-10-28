Elections 2016

October 28, 2016 10:35 AM

World poll finds Mexico loves Hillary Clinton and Russia prefers Donald Trump

By Lesley Clark

lclark@mcclatchydc.com

WASHINGTON

If other countries could vote in the U.S. election, Hillary Clinton would win the White House over Donald Trump, according to a new survey.

The poll of 3,500 people in Canada, France, Germany, Russia, Mexico, and the United Kingdom, found that 60 percent sided with Clinton. It was conducted by the firm, Pollfish, a mobile survey company.

Across the countries, 24 percent sided with Trump – fewer than the 26 percent who said they’d vote for neither candidate.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Mexico showed the strongest support for Clinton: with 96 percent siding with the former Secretary of State, compared with 4 percent for Trump, who wants to make Mexico pay for a wall at the U.S. border and who launched his bid for the presidency by accusing Mexico of sending rapists into the United States.

Russia, however, which U.S. intelligence agencies have blamed for cyberattacks designed to disrupt the election, sides with Trump, who got 48 percent of the vote compared with 15 percent for Clinton.

The survey also showed that most respondents believed Trump’s lewd boasts captured on tape about coming on to women were potential evidence of sexual assault, not locker room banter as Trump has said. That belief was strongest in Mexico, Germany and Canada. Most Russian respondents, however, chalked Trump’s comments up to banter between men.

Voters in the countries overwhelming believe Clinton would create better diplomatic relations with their country, but for Russia, which sided with Trump. Russia was also the only country that thinks Trump will win the election.

The Pollfish survey polled 500 people in each of the countries, as well as 500 Spanish-speaking Latinos in the U.S., in their native languages, from October 25-27.

Related content

Elections 2016

Comments

Videos

Donald Trump protesters get rowdy in Fresno

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos