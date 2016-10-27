Fort Worth congressional challengers attract small donations, but lag behind overall

Donald Trump and Bernie Sanders occupy opposite ends of the political spectrum, but both received unprecedented amounts of small donations across the country during their presidential campaigns.
Small donors to Fort Worth area congressional races also support both parties, even though Republicans dominate with big money donors locally.
In districts that touch Tarrant County, two Democratic challengers for U.S. Congress are close behind their established Republican opponents when it comes to money raised by small donors, even though they trail substantially in total money raised.
Kathi Thomas, a Hays County Democrat challenging incumbent Republican Roger Williams in the 25th District, has raised $19,944 from donations of less than $200. Williams, a top GOP fundraiser during the Bush years, has raised $24,257 from small donations, according to Federal Election Commission reports.
Overall, Thomas has raised $56,023 to Williams’ $1,392,851.
Ruby Faye Woolridge, an Arlington Democrat taking on Republican Joe Barton in the 6th District, has raised $10,472 from small donations while Barton raised $16,323 in contributions of less than $200. Woolridge raised $14,122 overall while Barton has raised $1,121,554 in total contributions.
Small donations are considered “unitemized” by the Federal Election Commission, meaning donors and their employers are not disclosed if the donor gave less than $200.
None of the six congressional districts that touch Tarrant County are considered competitive. Five Republicans and Democrat Marc Veasey represent parts of the county in Washington.
