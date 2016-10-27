Elections 2016

Is Trump making a comeback? New projections show gains

By David Lightman

A comeback for Donald Trump?

Sort of, though Hillary Clinton is still way ahead in electoral vote projections.

Two new nonpartisan analyses, though, give the Republican presidential nominee good news. CNN has moved Nevada and Florida from leaning Democratic to tossup, and the RealClearPolitics electoral map now has Hillary Clinton at 252 electoral votes, 18 shy of what’s needed to win. Monday, it projected her to have 272. CNN still has Clinton at 272.

Clinton remains comfortably ahead of Trump in the electoral college outlook. CNN gives Trump 179 solid electoral votes, with 87 up for grabs. RealClearPolitics gives Trump 126 solid electoral votes, with 160 rated tossups.

The changes are all the result of new polling.

RealClearPolitics’ number changed as it moved Pennsylvania, which has 20 electoral votes, from leaning to Clinton to the tossup category. New polling shows her lead shrinking slightly, though she’s still ahead by an average of 4.4 percentage points.

In Nevada, a new NBC News/Wall Street Journal/Marist College poll shows a tie. In Florida, a state that had been trending Democratic, Bloomberg Politics’ poll put Trump slightly ahead.

What do the polls mean?

Polling numbers can range drastically from poll to poll, sometimes showing one presidential contender far ahead of the other while another shows the two neck-and-neck. How do you know what to believe?

Natalie Fertig McClatchy

