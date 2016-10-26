Happy birthday, Hillary Clinton

2:04 Secretary of Air Force joins Mississippi Gulf Coast to Salute the Military Pause

1:05 Hancock High reacts swiftly to online threat

1:07 Bomb scare was risky, but no threat

3:13 NAACP calls for hate crime investigation for Stone High incident

1:29 Air Force dad surprises daughter with early return from Afghanistan

1:37 MGCCC celebrates rivalry win over PRCC

1:42 Ocean Springs breaks St. Martin's heart with comeback win

2:41 Ocean Springs' QB, wide receiver talk about win over St. Martin

1:10 The natural beauty of Twelve Oaks

2:14 Highlights from Chris Stapleton in Biloxi